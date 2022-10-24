More than a decade after missing Olympic victory by less than a second, American Lashinda Demus will get her gold medal

MONACO — Russian runner Natalya Antyukh was disqualified on Monday from her 400-meter hurdles win at the 2012 London Olympics for doping, and Lashinda Demus of the United States is set to be upgraded to the gold medal.

Antyukh was already serving a four-year ban in a previous case judged by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year that stripped her results from 2013 to 2015.

The new ruling based on historical evidence recovered from a Moscow testing laboratory database further disqualified Antyukh in all of her events from July 15, 2012, through June 29, 2013, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said.