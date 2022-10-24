No. 1 Newton North girls’ volleyball shows its net worth with a sweep of No. 2 Newton South

Ranked No. 1 in the D1 Power Rankings, the Tigers secured their second win over No. 2 Newton South in three days Monday night with a 29-27, 25-16, 25-23 victory at South.

NEWTON — With the MIAA tournament just a week away, the Newton North girls’ volleyball team is stating its case for the top seed in Division 1.

North coach Nile Fox said the Tigers took their lessons from the five-set win on Friday and knew what they needed to do Monday. And they did the job with three different styles of set wins, showing off their versatility.

Advertisement

“We just learned what they did,” Fox said. “We watched some of the film, so we were prepared. The intensity was different this time. We really wanted it.”

For much of the first set, neither team could find an edge. While the Lions (15-3) put together a short 3-0 run to take a 15-12 lead, North (17-1) pulled it back and held a 24-22 lead late. The Lions tied it up, and the back-and-forth affair continued, with Newton North eventually winning the first set on a kill from senior outside hitter Abigail Wright.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It was a big boost,” said Fox of his team’s ability to pull out the tight first set. “It showed us that we can come from behind, and that just helps us to try and keep our lead in the next set and keep being better.”

The Tigers found their footing in the middle of the second set, putting together a long 12-4 run to pull away for a 25-16 win.

While the Lions pulled out to a 17-13 lead in the third set, the Tigers stormed back to tie the set at 22 then win it, 25-23. Junior outside hitter Chloe Lee, who Fox said stepped up all night, added multiple kills during the comeback.

Advertisement

With just two games remaining on their regular season schedule, the Tigers got a taste of the tournament environment with back-to-back games against a formidable South squad. After passing this late-season test, Fox knows these wins will only boost his squad further.

“I’m glad we had these last two games,” Fox said. “This is like a tournament atmosphere. We’ve got to learn how to play in an atmosphere like this. It’s good to have these at the tail end of the season to get us prepared.”

Newton South’s Lily Gamburg (11) hammers a shot against Newton North Monday night. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe