The Patriots are set to take on the Bears on Monday Night Football. But who will play quarterback?

Mac Jones has missed three games after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Ravens. Rookie Bailey Zappe stepped in when Brian Hoyer went down with a head injury in Week 4, and has led New England to two straight wins as a starter.

The Patriots will take on the Bears on Monday Night Football at Gillette Stadium.

Jones is expected to be active, but we’ll see if he starts when the Patriots kick off against the Bears at 8:15 p.m. You can watch on ESPN, and the game will be simulcast on NBC10 in the Boston area. You can listen on 98.5.

We’ll be offering live analysis and news throughout. Follow along below.

Gambling notes: Patriots the favorite by at least a TD — 6:25 p.m.

A few gambling notes regarding the Patriots, all according to BetOnline:

▪ The line for Patriots-Bears started at New England -7.5, and moved to 9 as of last night. It was one of the biggest point swings over course of the week for BetOnline.

The biggest swing of the week, though, was the Jets-Broncos, where Denver went from -3 to +1, a four-point move. (For what it’s worth, WynnBet has the Patriots -7.5, and the over./under at 39.)

▪ The Patriots’ odds to win the Super Bowl have gone from 150/1 two weeks ago to 60/1. (Buffalo is tops at 14/5.) New England has 25/1 odds for winning the AFC after being at 75/1 two weeks ago, and is has 12/1 odds to win the division (they were 33/1 two weeks ago).

▪ After being off the board three weeks ago, Bailey Zappe and Jack Jones are 10/1 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. (In Breece Hall and Sauce Gardner, the Jets have the favorites in both categories, although that’s likely to change with Hall’s season-ending injury.) Matthew Judon remains 50/1 to win Defensive Player of the Year, while Bill Belichick’s odds to win Coach of the Year have gone from 100/1 to 33/1 in the last two weeks.

Predictions? — 6:15 p.m.

What you need to know before the game — 6:10 p.m.

Best way to get the evening started is with your custom-designed pregame reading list:

Good evening, and welcome to the Patriots’ first primetime game of the season.

Tonight, it’ll be New England (3-3) and Chicago (2-4) at Gillette Stadium. Will it be Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones at quarterback? Can the Patriots win their third straight? Will Bill Belichick be able to pass the legendary George Halas and move into second place on the all-time wins list? All those questions will be answered sooner rather than later.

We’ll have our usual routine — pregame notes and analysis, in-game updates, and postgame news from the press conferences. CUE THE BAND.

