See photos from the 2022 Skate America competition

The 2022 Skate America competition was held over the weekend in Norwood. Check out some of the best photos from the event by Globe photographers.Amber Glenn of the United States was the third-place finisher in the women's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffGracie Gold of United States, who finished sixth in the women's free skate, during her long program at Skate America.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffJapan's Kaori Sakamoto after her performance in the women's free skate at Skate America.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffIlia Malinin of the United States high-fived fans after winning the men's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffKorea's Juhwan Cha was the third-place finisher in the men's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffIlia Malinin of the United States won the men's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffCanada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps during the pairs freestyle long program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffDeanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps finished second in the pairs short program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffFirst-place finishers Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States during their pairs freestyle long program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe StaffGracie Gold of the United States posed during the women's short program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff