Figure Skating

See photos from the 2022 Skate America competition

By Globe StaffUpdated October 24, 2022, 46 minutes ago
Japan's Kaori Sakamto (first place) and Isabeau Levito of the United States (second place) take a spin at the end of the women's competition.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

The 2022 Skate America competition was held over the weekend in Norwood. Check out some of the best photos from the event by Globe photographers.

Amber Glenn of the United States was the third-place finisher in the women's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Gracie Gold of United States, who finished sixth in the women's free skate, during her long program at Skate America.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Japan's Kaori Sakamoto after her performance in the women's free skate at Skate America.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Ilia Malinin of the United States high-fived fans after winning the men's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Korea's Juhwan Cha was the third-place finisher in the men's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Ilia Malinin of the United States won the men's free skate.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps during the pairs freestyle long program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps finished second in the pairs short program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


First-place finishers Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States during their pairs freestyle long program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff


Gracie Gold of the United States posed during the women's short program.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff