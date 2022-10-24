See photos from celebrations of Diwali, the Hindu festival of light

People across India on Monday celebrated Diwali, the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness. Many light earthen oil lamps or candles, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.See photos of the celebrations: Indian traders performed rituals during Chopda Pujan, a prayer ceremony dedicated to the worship of account books, on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at the Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India.Ajit Solanki/Associated PressCustomers buy coloured powder used for decorations on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a market in New Delhi.SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty ImagesA Hindu devotee offered oil lamps to a deity as they mark Diwali, the festival of lights at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Eranga Jayawardena/Associated PressIdols of Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi (left) and elephant headed Hindu god Ganesh, are placed sale at a roadside stall for sale during Diwali, the Festival of Lights in Kolkata, India.Bikas Das/Associated PressFirecrackers on the banks of the river Saryu in Ayodhya, India, Millions of people across Asia are celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, which symbolizes new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Rajesh Kumar Singh/Associated PressHindu devotees offered oil lamps to a deity as they mark Diwali, the festival of lights at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Eranga Jayawardena/Associated PressIndian dancers performed during the Diwali festival at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Kamran Jebreili/Associated PressDevotees visited the illuminated Golden Temple on the eve of 'Bandi Chhor Divas', a Sikh festival coinciding with Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Amritsar.NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty ImagesIndia's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) inaugurated 'Deepotsav' event next to the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh state Yogi Adityanath on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Ayodhya.SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople made a formation of Hindu god Lord Ram, with 3000 earthen lamps at a shopping arcade on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh-/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople crowded at a flower market on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Bangalore.MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty ImagesChildren plaued with firecrackers on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at an orphanage in Jammu, India.Channi Anand/Associated PressPeople shopped on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India.Channi Anand/Associated PressAthletes lit a field at Madan Mohan Malviya Stadium as part of festivities celebrating Diwali festival in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India.Rajesh Kumar Singh/Associated Press