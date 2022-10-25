Chelsea Manning on her new memoir and the ‘sheer haphazardness of my entire life’

Since her arrest, Manning has become a symbol of clashing ideals. To some, she’s a traitor who put her country in danger; to others, she’s a trans icon who “changed the course of history.”

Three years later, in 2013, Manning was convicted by court martial of violating the Espionage Age and sentenced to 35 years. Her imprisonment sparked intense debate about whistleblowing and the US’s presence in Iraq and Afghanistan . In 2017, then-president Barack Obama commuted her sentence and she was released.

To right the “historical record,” Manning released the memoir “README.txt” on Oct. 18, where she attempts to tell “the human story” of her experience. “I feel like my voice has been lost, forgotten, set aside,” she said in a phone interview Saturday ahead of a public appearance in Boston.

The Globe spoke with Manning to discuss “disentangling” her trans identity from her whistleblowing, her dreams of studying physics at a top-notch school like MIT, and the “serendipitous” nature of her life.

Q. What’s a crucial thing that you think people misunderstand about you, or misunderstand about why you made some of your more controversial decisions?

A. I think the biggest misunderstanding is the sheer haphazardness of my entire life.

All of these small things that people don’t think about really had a profound impact on the direction of my life. The “big thing,” the 2010 stuff, it was no different.

I’m usually just trying to get through the next set of days, or the next set of problems. That’s something I encountered being houseless — trying to get food, trying to get gas money, trying to get shelter. In basic training, same thing: It was just from chow to chow to chow to sleep. Solitary confinement, same deal.

In the Internet Intelligence Office in a combat zone during an occupation, there is the tendency to view things through the lens of a 24-, 48-, and 72-hour timeframe. And that’s kind of the operations tempo that I have lived through most of my life. How do I get through today and plan for tomorrow? Anything else further than that, you can try to guide it, too, but it’s just trying to deal with what challenges, what problems, and what circumstances are directly in front of you at any given moment.

Q. When you think about all of the long-term consequences that you faced for revealing the information that you revealed, would you make the same choice again?

A. Well, I don’t think of it like that. I had an intention and I had a goal in mind, which was: publicize this information. There was a vast chasm and a discrepancy between what the public knew prior to 2010 about what was going on versus what I was seeing on the ground every day. And how that reality came to be, historically, was also missing from the picture.

I would have had to have been a completely different person with a completely different background to have done this any other way.

Q. Tell me about the relationship that you have with the military now. Would you point to a single event from your book as a moment where you became disillusioned? Was that more of a gradual process?

A. I find it funny that people say I was disillusioned, because going through training and getting this job, I very much latched onto this job. After basic training and after I went to the Intel schoolhouse, I realized: “Oh, I’m good at this, I enjoy this, this is something I want to do. I’m so glad I picked this career track.” I was very much into this.

We deployed [to Iraq] and I get there and I had this sense of “this is not what I was told this was.” People say that I became disillusioned, but I was surrounded by disillusioned people already. And I almost absorbed this through osmosis: the jadedness, the cynicism, the “just sit here and do it and deal with it and do your year of deployment and take the tax-free retirement savings.”

That was really my awakening, if you will: It was through talking to people and doing the job.

Chelsea Manning is shown in May at the Computers, Privacy and Data Protection conference in Brussels. DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Q. In your book you talk about spending time at Brandeis. Can you tell us more about that time in your life?

A. My boyfriend went to Brandeis; I dated this person for quite some time, even a portion of the time that I was deployed to Iraq. And I would visit Boston and hang out in the sort of overlapping Ivy League schools — the Cambridge scene, the Harvard and MITs, if you will, and all the various frat houses and cooperatives and groups and clubs. I found it was so welcoming and accepting and open-minded. It was very refreshing compared to the sort of strict, rigid protocols of the military that I experienced. I really enjoyed the college town experience of Boston and Cambridge in particular.

Q. Did you ever think about how things would have happened if you’d had that traditional college experience rather than joining the military?

A. I wanted to go to a school like MIT or Stanford to study physics. That was my main intention. I obviously wanted the benefits from the Montgomery GI Bill.

The problem with undergrad courses wasn’t the material. It was the fact that I was expected to study and do all of these things while also working two jobs just to pay tuition, and to pay for bills and for gas and for car insurance. I couldn’t do it. The reason why I ended up not going to a good school had nothing to do with my academic ability and had everything to do with my access to financial stability.

Q. During your trial, there was a certain narrative around your transness and about how you were “forced” to do things because of turmoil that was happening in your personal life. I’m curious from your perspective, how do you think your identity was misconstrued in the media, if you feel that’s the case?

A. I think people want to do this cause and effect thing of “you did X because you were trans.” I did this because I was a data scientist who had overwhelming amounts of information and understanding of what was going on that did not meet what was happening.

People want to tangle these things up. But I think that’s actually a government strategy. They call it “nuts and sluts” internally, which is this idea of putting out a narrative to paint somebody [who leaks information] as sexually deviant, as immoral, as troubled — “they were an alcoholic, they were sexually abused.”

But in reality, this could have been anybody.

Q. So if you wanted to disentangle that specific part of your identity from some of the choices that you made, what motivated the decision to focus a lot on your transness in the book, dedicate it to trans kids, and really focus on your journey towards being able to be yourself?

A. There’s a fear and anxiety that is pervasive, not just in the trans community, but I think among a lot of different groups of people because we’re facing a coordinated right-wing, reactionary backlash.

I just want to remind people that yes, things can and do go backwards. I say in the book that the “the moral arc of the universe” doesn’t necessarily bend towards justice. It is a constant struggle.

It’s really unity, solidarity, the ability to tell our stories — not just to each other but to some of our allies — that will enable us to survive and thrive again and come back. That is a part of the backdrop of why I dedicated it to them.

Interview has been edited and condensed.

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.