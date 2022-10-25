The Dinallos have left Music City to make music in this city

The usual sorts of professional considerations were behind their move to Music City. During a recent Zoom conversation with the couple, Michael Dinallo points out that while Boston offers a lot of great music, “Nashville is an industry town. Boston doesn’t have the same industry, for lack of better word. Everything’s there.”

Michael Dinallo has been a longtime presence on the Boston roots music scene, from busking on Boston Common to national and international success as the guitarist in electric blues band the Radio Kings, collaborating with Barrence Whitfield as the Mercy Brothers, and working in the studio as a player and producer. Juliet Simmons Dinallo was a more recent transplant; she came to the area to attend Berklee College of Music, started playing out as Juliet and the Lonesome Romeos, and released a debut album of sometimes rootsy, sometimes poppy country, “No Regrets” (which Michael, by then her husband, co-produced), in 2012. After relocating to Nashville in 2017, the couple have returned to the Boston area. They perform as the Dinallos at City Winery Wednesday, the first show they’ve played in the area since before the pandemic.

“Mike was wanting to do more producing, and if you want to produce this kind of music, you’ve got to go and make friends,” adds Juliet. “For me, the first time I went to Nashville, I just fell in love with the players and the artists, and the fact that there was so much talent. I was so inspired by the whole thing.”

They never completely cut ties with Boston, however; it was more a co-location than a relocation, with them splitting time between the two cities. But as it did to so many things, the pandemic put an end to that arrangement. Once COVID hit, the two couldn’t travel. “We were paying for an apartment we didn’t really need,” says Juliet.

More generally, Michael recalls, in a lot of ways it just felt like it was time to come back. “There’s a lot of things about New England that you can only find here. I still do a lot of work in Nashville. It’s not that we’ve abandoned it. It’s just that it worked for a while having two places to call home and then it became time to have one place to call home.”

One thing that their time in Nashville helped to precipitate was working together as a formal collaborative entity under the name the Dinallos, which led to the self-titled, country-soul-flavored album they put out last year. They had begun to move in that direction; Juliet had put out her sophomore record, “Dream Girl,” in 2018, and she notes that “we had all these radio dates and gigs lined up to support it and it was just so much easier to do it together.”

But while they were in Nashville, they also began to be perceived as a musical couple. “We were starting to get some attention along the same lines as other couples who have worked together in Nashville,” explains Michael. “In fact, we were doing a show for radio station WMOT and the host actually brought it up. He named off Guy and Susanna Clark, George and Tammy, Johnny and June, and so forth. So we started to get lumped into that. I don’t think we went and sought it out, but we certainly weren’t going to turn it down.”

It took a while for the Dinallos to record as the Dinallos; it took even longer for Michael to put out a record with his name on it, and there, too, Nashville played a part. “When I started transitioning to Nashville and spending more time with people down there, they kept saying, ‘Well, this is great, you’ve worked with the Radio Kings and Barrence Whitfield and all these different artists, you’ve produced records, you write songs, you play guitar, where’s your record?’ And I was like, ‘Damn, you know, I never really thought about that.’ ” So he pulled some stuff off the shelf that he’d done after the Radio Kings had broken up, and put together the “Crooked Road Songs” EP. “I had this stuff kicking around for 20 years and I finally found something to do with it. If I hadn’t been pushed by outside forces, I’m not sure that I would have done it.”

Now back in Boston, the Dinallos have a lot going on. They’ve just released a cover of John Prine’s “The Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” which came out of Michael’s participation in Billy Prine’s “Songs of John Prine” tour, and they’re working on the next Dinallos record. Michael is also about to launch a podcast, “The Crooked Road of Songs and Stories,” and he’s joined the faculty of the Concord Conservatory of Music, teaching a curriculum focused on country, folk, blues, and traditional acoustic music. He characterizes that as “the next logical progression to everything I’ve done.” With all of that, here’s hoping that more local gigs, whether singly or together, are in the cards as well.

THE DINALLOS

At City Winery, 80 Beverly St., Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. $15. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston