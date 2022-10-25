Meet the Globe’s new film critic, Odie Henderson

On Monday, Henderson started as the Globe’s new film critic.

That’s true of Odie Henderson, who in recent months has written for the Globe about Mrs. Harris going to Paris , trying to survive a horror-movie marathon at the Coolidge, and the rising star building the Black Film Archive . You’ll be seeing his name a lot more frequently in these pages.

Every once in a while, you come across a writer whose voice is so distinctive, you’d instantly know who you’re reading even without a byline.

A longtime critic for rogerebert.com, Henderson began writing movie reviews for Roger Ebert himself, who once observed, “No matter what he writes, he always sounds like himself.” Chaz Ebert, editor in chief of the site, shared in her online journal that Henderson “makes me laugh out loud probably more than anyone I know outside of my family,” noting his “uncanny ability to observe life and pinpoint those things that would be just beyond the reach of the ordinary observer.”

Originally from Jersey City, Henderson is a member of the National Society of Film Critics. He has written for Slate, Vulture, the Village Voice, Slant magazine, and the Criterion Collection, among other publications, and has appeared on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour.

You can reach Henderson at odie.henderson@globe.com.

Q. You have a great tagline: “Odie Henderson is a film critic who loves film noir, musicals, Blaxploitation, bad art, and good trash.” Let’s start there: Favorite film noir?

A. Noir, “Double Indemnity.” Neo-noir, “Chinatown.”

Q. Must-see musical?

A. “All That Jazz.”

Q. Best line from a Blaxploitation movie?

A. The best ones aren’t printable, but here’s the best of the clean ones. From “Super Fly”: “You better take real good care of me. Nothing, NOTHING better happen to one hair on my gorgeous head. Can you dig it?”

Q. How do you define “bad art”?

A. Pauline Kael once said that “movies are so rarely great art, that if we cannot appreciate great trash, we have very little reason to be interested in them.” So “bad art” in my tagline is a play on that. But if we mean literal bad art that I love, look no further than John Waters, Irwin Allen disaster epics, old American International Pictures movies like “The Food of the Gods,” and Vincent Price’s collaborations with Roger Corman.

Q. What’s some good trash you’ve consumed recently?

A. I revisited “Sugar Hill,” the 1974 horror movie about a stylish woman using voodoo to seek revenge. The outfit she wore every time somebody was about to die is iconic. And her zombies have the creepiest eyes.

Q. You have a history with rogerebert.com, and with Roger Ebert himself. Can you tell us about both, and how you first started reviewing movies?

A. I grew up watching Siskel and Ebert on television. My first interaction with Roger was back in his CompuServe days. I was part of his forum, and I wound up in his “Movie Answer Man” column in the Chicago Sun-Times (and its subsequent book) several times.

Fast forward to July 2011 when, based on my writing elsewhere, Roger asked me to join the site. I met him in person the year before at Ebertfest. Roger was a wonderful person and a great mentor. He gave me the best piece of advice I ever got as a writer. I asked him the rules for writing for his site. He wrote back “write like Odie Henderson.”

Q. What do you see as your biggest challenge as a critic?

A. I’ll never tell. A guy’s got to have his secrets.

Q. In addition to film, you also come from an IT background. Have you noticed any overlaps in reviewing movies and writing code?

A. In reviews, I am the king of digressions, and I love semicolons. As a programmer, you’re always calling some subroutine code to do a bit of relevant side business before returning to the main code. And every line in many languages ends with a semicolon. I see a pattern here!

Q. When I say “Boston movie,” what comes to mind?

A. “The Friends of Eddie Coyle.” It’s a fantastic adaptation of a fantastic book. Gritty and rough, as only the best Boston crime stories can be. And Robert Mitchum is incredible in it.

Q. Any upcoming events at Boston theaters you’re especially looking forward to?

A. Noirvember at the Brattle and the Coolidge. I never turn down noir.

Q. First movie memory?

A. My cousin took me to see “The Exorcist.” I was 4. I thought it was HILARIOUS!

Q. Last film you saw/ reviewed?

A. “Sr.,” the Robert Downey Jr. documentary about his dad.

Q. Film you’re most excited to see?

A. “Glass Onion.” I love mysteries, and “Knives Out” made my 10 best list that year.

Q. Favorite documentary?

A. There are so many, but as a lover of musicals, I’m going to say “That’s Entertainment.”

Q. Soundtracks to live by?

A. “Super Fly” and “Claudine” (both Curtis Mayfield) and Ennio Morricone’s spaghetti western scores

Q. What’s your approach to star ratings?

A. Sometimes they’re frustrating, but I still love using a four-star scale. I come from a math background, so I like numerical measurements.

Q. You’ve written your fair share of remembrances for filmmakers we’ve lost over the years, like your Vulture piece about Sidney Poitier. Who do you wish you could bring back to make movies today?

A. I’d love to bring Dorothy Dandridge back and put her in director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s hands. She directed “Love & Basketball” and the more recent “The Woman King.”

Q. When you’re not watching movies, what are you up to?

A. Well, until May, I was writing code. Nowadays, I’m just cooking and getting old.

Q. Any questions you have for Boston readers?

A. Do bad Boston accents in movies drive you crazy?

Brooke Hauser can be reached at brooke.hauser@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brookehauser.