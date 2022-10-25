At UMass Dartmouth, the clitoris gets its close-up

After all, male sexual pleasure is a pharmaceutical money maker , and, monumentally speaking, the penis has gotten more than its due. “While the phallic obelisk can be seen from national monuments to cemeteries, representation of the clitoric is conspicuously absent,” Wallace says in an artist’s statement , converting the word to an adjective to give it a broader epistemological embrace.

Pleasure is the province of the powerful. Maybe that’s why the clitoris, that glorious little hub of orgasmic pleasure nestled in the vulva, is often ignored by gynecologists, sex researchers, and inept lovers. Sophia Wallace, in her show “Cliteracy: The Art of Intimate Justice” at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s CVPA Campus Gallery, elevates the clitoris into the icon it deserves to be.

Advertisement

Two works from Sophia Wallace's "Beacon Series" (2021, neon light art) flank one from the "Lighthouse Series" (2022, neon light art). Chris Diani

Vulvas get attention — think of the Hindu linga and yoni sculptures, which portray the union of male and female. But the clitoris, so intimately connected to orgasmic pleasure, is disregarded or even demonized. The Malleus Malifecarum, a European handbook for witch hunters published in the 15th and 16th centuries, called the clitoris “the devil’s teat.”

As a corrective, Wallace crafts sculptures of the organ, which — surprise! — is not a mere little nubbin, but roughly 10 centimeters long with a wishbone shape and plump arms coursing with nerves and blood vessels, all internal. And all of those parts are made of erectile tissue. Pity the person with the penis.

Wallace’s forms are charming; it’s easy to imagine stuffed animal versions. Hers are fiberglass, terra cotta, and neon. Two large-scale inflatables lie on the floor, head to toe, limbs splayed, like lovers enjoying the afterglow. Others float angelically overhead outside the entrance to the gallery. She uses the symbol in paintings, as well, adorning grids of playing cards — all queens.

Advertisement

"Swan Series," 2022, slip cast, terracotta clay or glazed stoneware. Chris Diani

It’s a playful, cheeky way into an anatomy lesson that’s also a probing reflection on the politics of pleasure. One wall, covered with vinyl wallpaper titled “CLITERACY 100 Natural Laws,” features quotes, observations, and facts: “The clitoric is a symbolic system. It is the power of the underestimated multitudes, it is knowledge, art, care, and respect for the unseen,” reads one panel.

At a time when the bodily autonomy of people with uteruses is being snatched away, Wallace makes a stand not only for personal agency, but for delight — which may be the most subversive and sacred power there is.

SOPHIA WALLACE: CLITERACY: The Art of Intimate Justice

At CVPA Campus Gallery, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth, through Nov. 4. www.umassd.edu/cvpa/galleries

Cate McQuaid can be reached at catemcquaid@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @cmcq.