After making deep cuts, Biogen raises its profit forecast

Wall Street analysts are eagerly awaiting full data on lecanemab, which has been developed by Biogen and its Japanese business partner Eisai. Initial results of a late-stage clinical trial reported last month showed that the drug slowed the progress of Alzheimer’s, the most common form of dementia, by 27 percent. Full results are expected to be released at a medical conference on Nov. 29.

Shares were down 2 percent after Biogen reported in an earnings report that costs fell 54.3 percent to $1.14 billion and forecast earnings per share of $16.50 to $17.15 compared with an earlier forecast of $15.25 to $16.75.

Biogen raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday for the second consecutive quarter after slashing costs by more than half, as investors await more clinical data on the Cambridge-based drug maker’s closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, lecanemab.

Biogen and Eisai, which leads the lecanemab collaboration, plan to ask the Food and Drug Administration to clear the drug soon, with a decision on accelerated approval expected in January.

Biogen’s chief executive, Michel Vounatsos, said his company was excited by the initial results “and believe this potential new therapy could provide a meaningful benefit for Alzheimer’s patients.” It would be up to Eisai to decide how much the drug costs, he said.

The firm didn’t provide any update on its search for a successor to Vounatsos, who announced in May that he would be leaving Biogen.

Biogen’s fortunes have risen and fallen and risen again over the past 18 months amid its disastrous rollout of Aduhelm, the first new FDA-approved medication for Alzheimer’s in nearly two decades.

Once considered a potential multibillion dollar blockbuster, the drug ― originally priced at $56,000 a year per patient ― was cleared in June 2021 over the objections of an independent panel of scientific advisers who were skeptical of its benefits. The FDA granted Aduhelm accelerated approval based on its undisputed ability to clear amyloid-beta proteins that form plaques in the brains of some Alzheimer’s patients, although neurologists disagreed over whether that makes a difference.

Hugh Courtney, who suffers from mild cognitive impairment, gets an infusion of Biogen's experimental Alzheimer's drug lecanemab at McLean Hospital in Belmont on June 8, 2022. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

In a highly unusual decision, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced in April that the federal government would only pay for the drug for patients whoparticipated in clinical trials, where risks and benefits could be evaluated. It was a devastating blow to Biogen and Eisai, which collaborated on that drug as well. About 80 percent of potential Aduhelm patients are old enough to receive Medicare, making government coverage crucial.

The following month, Vounatsos announced he would be stepping down soon, while the company planned another round of cost-cutting that included “substantially” eliminating the sales division for the medicine. (Biogen’s former top scientist, Al Sandrock, was ousted late last year following Aduhelm’s troubled launch, according to STAT.) So far this year, Biogen has announced that it will cut an estimated $1 billion in costs and make an unspecified number of layoffs. As of the end of last year, the company had 9,610 employees worldwide.

But in September, Biogen and Eisai got good news about their other amyloid-clearing drug, lecanemab. In a clinical trial of nearly 1,800 people with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia, lecanemab was able to slow the decline in their conditions by 27 percent, compared with a placebo. The results sent Biogen stock up almost 40 percent in a day.

Wall Street analysts estimate lecanemab could generate sales of $8 billion a year, with Biogen splitting the profits with Eisai. The projected sales reflect the enormous unmet need. Alzheimer’s is estimated to afflict more than 6 million Americans, and existing drugs aren’t very effective. Still, some experts caution that lecanemab’s effects are relatively modest: on an 18-point scale of cognitive decline, lecanemab slowed the progression by just 0.45 points during the clinical trial. Physicians are divided on how meaningful that would be for patients.

In addition, two rival amyloid-clearing drugs are expected to generate pivotal clinical data in the next few months: gantenerumab, from the Swiss drug giant Roche, and donanemab, from Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.