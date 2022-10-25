Fidelity to pay for undergraduate degrees for call-center employees

Fidelity Investments announced on Tuesday that it is offering to fully subsidize eligible undergraduate degree programs at more than 30 colleges and universities for about 18,000 of its entry-level call-center employees across the United States. It’s part of a broader, three-year hiring spree at Boston-based Fidelity, in particular to keep pace with demands for customer service assistance. Most of these workers have up to three years of experience, or are new to their roles. The company’s biggest call centers are located in Merrimack, N.H., as well as Westlake, Texas, and Covington, Ky. The eligible degree programs in the participating schools are designed for working adults, and are in majors aligned with Fidelity’s hiring needs and the broader financial services sector. Fidelity will pay the schools directly for the tuition, fees, and taxes. — JON CHESTO

ATHLETIC SHOES

Adidas ends partnership with Ye

Adidas said Tuesday that it is cutting ties with Kanye West, ending what may have been the most significant corporate fashion partnership of the rapper and designer’s career after he made a series of antisemitic remarks and embraced a slogan associated with white supremacists that earned him widespread condemnation. Adidas, which began collaborating with Ye, as West is now known, nearly a decade ago, after he left Nike, has long weathered public barbs from the rapper. Its partnership with Yeezy, Ye’s company, which encompasses sneakers and clothing, is estimated to be worth billions, making it among the largest sources of Ye’s wealth. After ending its partnership with Ye’s Yeezy label last month, Gap is now pulling all remaining YeezyGap products from its stores and online. — NEW YORK TIMES

BEVERAGES

Prices go up, but Coke is a constant

Coca-Cola generated better-than-expected earnings as consumers continued to pay higher prices for soft drinks and juices, defying worries that Americans would cut back on spending because of inflation and faltering economic growth. The company, whose brands include Sprite and Minute Maid, said Tuesday that third-quarter revenues increased by 10 percent and profit grew by 14 percent versus the same period last year. The biggest driver was a 12 percent jump in growth linked to higher prices and the mix of products sold in the quarter. At the same time, the volume of products sold rose by 4 percent, showing consumers’ willingness to pay more for the company’s products. When rival PepsiCo reported its third-quarter earnings this month, price increases were accompanied by weaker growth in volumes. — NEW YORK TIMES

REAL ESTATE

Home prices slow at record pace

Home-price growth in the United States slowed the most on record as a doubling of borrowing costs has sapped demand. A national measure of prices increased 13 percent in August from a year earlier, down from 15.6 percent in July, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. The housing market has started to slump as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to curb the hottest inflation in decades. Even with the deceleration, prices remain high compared to last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Number of Americans without a bank account at a record low

The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that 4.5 percent of Americans — representing approximately 5.9 million households — were without a bank account in 2021. That’s the lowest level since the FDIC started tracking the data in 2009 and down from 5.4 percent of Americans in the 2019 survey data. The decline in unbanked households may partially be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. States and the federal government distributed trillions of dollars in stimulus to Americans after COVID-19 shut down the US economy in March 2020. The benefit programs largely needed a bank account to send the funds quickly to those impacted. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Female trial lawyers in Britain earn half as much as men on complex cases

Female trial lawyers in Britain earned about half as much as their male colleagues last year when working on high value, complex financial disputes, according to new gender pay gap data that shows women earn less than men across almost all areas of law. Across the sector, women barristers earned 34 percent less than men in 2021, a slight improvement on the previous year, the Bar Council said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Amazon to allow Venmo payments

Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo was available for select Amazon.com customers beginning Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it will be available nationally. Venmo is largely known for peer-to-peer transactions, but it has been expanding its offering to allow payments to businesses. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WORKPLACE

RTO push yields half-full offices

Many offices in the nation’s biggest cities are still less than half full, more than a month after employers ramped up campaigns to cajole or compel workers back to their desks more often. The 10-city average occupancy rate for the week ended Oct. 19 was 47.9 percent, according to security firm Kastle Systems, while New York came in slightly under that at 46.5 percent. Kastle also disclosed additional figures on which days of the week attract the most office visits. Tuesday is the most popular day across the 10 cities surveyed, followed closely by Wednesday and Thursday, while Friday is the day most people work from home. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WEATHER

Hurricane Ian hits Florida agriculture hard

Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said. The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The biggest losses came from citrus which had damages between $416 million and $675 million, the Department of Agriculture report said. The hurricane hit almost at the start of the citrus growing season in Florida, which produces about 60 percent of all the citrus consumed in the United States. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PANDEMIC

Lingering worries about COVID kept millions out of the workforce

Persistent worries about catching COVID kept about 3 million Americans out of the workforce, reducing the nation’s economic output by $250 billion in the first half of 2022, according to new research on a phenomenon dubbed “Long Social Distancing.” Close to 60 percent of respondents to a monthly survey of tens of thousands of adults said they wouldn’t completely return to pre-COVID activities like riding crowded subways and elevators, and were staying out of the labor force as a result. Those not working or looking for a job in part due to infection fears totaled about 2 percent of the labor force, which translated to the 3 million figure, the researchers found. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

