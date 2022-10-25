GE says it plans to pare back its renewable energy business

General Electric Co. disclosed plans on Tuesday to restructure its energy businesses, known collectively as GE Vernova, as part of an effort to save $500 million a year as the company prepares to spin Vernova out as an independent operation in 2024.

The cuts, which will result in about $600 million in restructuring expenses, will take place primarily in GE’s renewable energy group. The cuts were disclosed as part of GE’s third-quarters earnings announcement Tuesday.

In particular, GE’s on-shore wind-energy business is taking a hit. The company said Tuesday that it has experienced significant inflation in materials and logistics costs, and the related price increases have hurt customer demand. Also, the company is looking to pare back the number of markets in which it operates and to simplify its product lineup. GE is also suffering from lower-than-expected volume in key markets, as are several of its on-shore wind rivals.