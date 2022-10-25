Claire Makley got her start as O Ya’s hostess. Now she presides over Tonino, a restaurant of her own

Last week, Makley and business partner Luke Fetbroth (Sarma, Giulia, Tres Gatos) opened Tonino, an Italian restaurant in Jamaica Plain’s old Little Dipper space on Centre Street, which they operate with Little Dipper and Tres Gatos owner David Doyle and his wife, Mari Pérez-Alers. The menu is small and thoughtful: tomato pie, anchovies and butter, fennel salad with olives.

Jamaica Plain’s Claire Makley, 30, got her start in fine dining: She hit the Boston restaurant scene with O Ya, one of the city’s most sophisticated sushi purveyors, where she worked as a hostess during college. She then helped to open sister restaurant Hojoko at the Verb Hotel, becoming a certified sake professional and general manager. After a quick detour to New York City to run another sister spot, Roof at Park South, Makley returned to Boston to help sake maven Alyssa Mikiko DiPasquale launch The Koji Club at the Charles River Speedway.

Advertisement

Tell me about Tonino.

My business partner, Luke, and I have been JP residents for such a long time, and we saw that there was an opportunity to put an Italian restaurant in there. While Boston certainly does not need another Italian restaurant, Jamaica Plain didn’t have one. We wanted to fill that void, and it was really nice to have past experience working with David and Mari. … It allowed Mari and David to have a lot of trust in Luke and my vision for a neighborhood, Italian-inspired spot.

We wanted the place to feel like home for us, and that meant doing a lot of the renovations ourselves, this being our first business venture. We had a small budget, but we had a lot of friends and family who were supportive of our vision and were completely down to roll up their sleeves and help us with the paint-stripping, wood-staining, and the painting of the walls. It was a lot of YouTubing, I will admit.

Advertisement

Did you always know you wanted to be in the food business? Was there an early formative memory that set you on this path?

Gosh, good question. I was a cheesemonger in high school. And, when I had come up from South Florida to Boston to go to school, I read a review of O Ya and knew I needed to eat there. It sounded like magic, and I needed to check it out. I knew that the only way I was going to be able to afford O Ya was if I was hired as an employee and got to taste the food after my shift or with an employee discount.

So I reached out and applied to be a hostess, and Alyssa DiPasquale hired me. I was a hostess there for about three years, and it was a really wonderful introduction to the restaurant industry in Boston … understanding what a special occasion can be and how a food and dining experience can really make that special occasion memorable for so many people.

I came back to Boston when the pandemic struck and settled back right here in JP to help Alyssa open The Koji Club. … We were trying to open up a brick-and-mortar bar in the middle of a pandemic, but it was an immensely rewarding experience. It’s really fun to work with your best friend in that capacity. We were able to get The Koji Club finally open in February 2022. I was bartending, behind the bar, four days a week.

Advertisement

It really reminded me of what got me into this industry, which was the joy of watching people be delighted. That interaction is what really replenishes my energy stores.

If we hadn’t had the opportunity fall into our laps to team up with David and Mari and open Tonino, I would certainly still be slinging sake behind that bar four nights a week.

Do you have any formative food or drink — well, maybe not drinking underage — memories?

I moved around a little bit as a child but settled in Florida when I was about 12. And so my most formative years were spent in Boca Raton.

The first food memory that comes to mind is just such a Florida thing. But I remember there was a little fun dive bar called The Whale’s Rib right in Deerfield Beach. Every time there would be some sort of kind of celebration, or if we needed a pick-me-up, there was a veggie sandwich that we would drive over to, from Boca to Deerfield. We would sit in one of the very old booths there, and that veggie sandwich with the whale fries was my equivalent of a hug when it came to food.

How would you describe the Boston food scene? What makes Boston different? Pros and cons?

Let me take a beat to think about that.

Advertisement

I would say the pros of Boston’s food scene is that it’s certainly so small. Being a small food scene, you get a lot of support from fellow industry workers, whether you’re working in the kitchen or you’re working behind the bar. Or, manager to manager, I’ve always felt comfortable being able to reach out to others in the industry to ask for help. You know: “How do I set up my Tock account for this special event? I’ve never done this before.” I think that, if Boston were any bigger than what it is, we would not have that. There’s a very tight-knit sense of community from an industry perspective.

It’s a double-edged sword, because it is such a small city and small industry. All of the restaurants that have been opening up ... have just made it increasingly harder for us to staff up, hire, and retain people. But that, of course, is a much larger issue than just us having a small but competitive restaurant scene. It’s inclusive, and [there’s] very much a community culture to the restaurant scene here in Boston. But it being so small, and the talent pool being so small as well, makes it really challenging for operators to be able to staff appropriately.

We’ve been very fortunate that we found an incredible team of people who live here in JP or close by, so we have not faced that challenge quite yet. But I am knocking on wood, because it’s only a matter of time before we’re also in the hiring Olympics again.

Advertisement

How would you describe JP?

JP is fiercely loyal to their local establishments. They are wonderfully open-minded, curious, and creative. We have a lot of artists who live here in JP, and it’s been really fun meeting them over the course of open studios and different community programming that happens here. There’s very much this commitment to keeping small businesses alive and thriving, and there’s a commitment to the arts and the creative part being upheld and preserved here. This past weekend, the Center for Spontaneous Celebrations — which is an organization here in Jamaica Plain — had their annual Lantern Parade over at Jamaica Pond, and they get thousands of people every year and light lanterns and walk the pond. It’s just a wonderful gathering of neighbors and locals.

Where do you hang out when you’re not working?

I get a black-and-tan after work at the Galway House and some chicken wings. That’s my unwinding and decompression time. It’s really fun to go over there and meet the regulars; the bartenders are so wonderful. Third Cliff is my spot for some guava cream cheese and crunchy cheddar croissants before I wander over to the Arboretum. My favorite coffee shop is the Video Underground, Boston’s only cinema-café here in JP, right around the corner from my house. [They] roast their beans in-house and do an incredible job sourcing beans from all over the world. And there’s always a couple people in there debating which version of a movie was better. It has the best pour-over in JP, hands-down.

What’s Tonino’s mission?

Our mission is to improve the lives of everyone who walks through our doors. And that extends to the people who work here, not just our guests who join us for a meal. You know, you just need to open your phone and look at the news, and you’ll immediately get affronted with a lot of hard and heavy stuff, and to be a space that brings joy and brings happiness and acts as a little bit of a respite to the grim reality out there is what we’re trying to do at Tonino, whether that means coming in and enjoying a plate of pasta and a glass of wine or coming in and really enjoying the time with your co-workers, and making sure that you can laugh at work, and you can be yourself at work and have a personality. That really has been, I think, what resonates and connects so much with the team members.

For the past week, it has felt kind of like a dinner party every night. You know, the dinner party is not hosted by myself or by Luke, but the team members who are at the tables, greeting our guests, and taking their orders. They’re being served by Billy our pizza cook, who is a Northeastern student — a physics student who really wanted to learn how to cook and makes incredible pizza on the pizza station. And Herman, who is making really wonderful pasta.

Where do you see Tonino in five more years? Do you want to expand? Are you happy? I know; it’s hard to predict.

In five years, my body might suggest otherwise after five days of being open — but, no, in five years, I want to still be on the floor every night and continuing to meet the regulars who are coming into the space, but really be able to, I think, grow the back-end operations.

One facet of the restaurant industry that is so problematic is the tipping model. The challenge is there in terms of wage disparities between front of house and back of house, and even the fact that there isn’t as much stability with those jobs as there should be.

While I would love to be still in service every night, I think that in five years I’d love to be able to have more time and energy to focus on some of the legislative changes that need to happen in order to overhaul the restaurant industry. A lot of the different models that we’ve tested out have not really taken off.

The reason why the no-tipping model hasn’t worked is because it doesn’t work on a federal or bureaucratic level. To be able to spend more time digging into the legislation and how to change that would be would be my goal.

Which Boston-area chefs do you admire?

I really admire Cassie Piuma at Sarma. She and her husband are incredibly hard workers and lead by example. Especially during the pandemic, it was so apparent that they wanted to protect the livelihoods of all their employees and really wanted to figure it out so that they could make sure that no one needed to leave the team. Luke worked at Sarma years ago and remained close with Cassie over all these years. He has the most immense respect for her. She’s very much a role model for him, as well as for me, because of her commitments to cooking. Despite the accolades that Sarma has, and despite the many years of it being open, she’s still so present with her team and in the kitchen. I think that’s why there is a lasting staying power at Sarma. There’s not a legacy of Cassie. She’s still very much there.

Back to you guys: What should I order at Tonino?

Lumache with wild mushrooms, roasted garlic puree, and crème fraiche is very, very delicious. And a slice of tomato pie: No matter how many times I eat it, it’s still wonderful. I love the tomato pie because it’s just so simple. It’s a couple of ingredients: tomato sauce, pecorino romano, basil, and the bread, and it’s the perfect medley of flavors.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.