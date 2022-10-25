It’s all things Italian at Market-tiamo in Newton Centre

“We wanted to bring what we grow up with and eat daily,” says Abruzzo native and restaurateur Francesco Iacovitti, his Italian accent flowing as he reflects on why he recently opened Market-tiamo, an Italian market in Newton Centre. He co-owns the shop with lauded native Italian chef Marisa Iocco, who over the years owned, cooked, or consulted at two-dozen Boston restaurants, hot spots including Galleria Italiana, La Bettola, Bricco, Mare, and Umbria. Iocco has also authored a memoir. The two also co-own Spiga Ristorante in Needham, and the prepared foods sold at the market come from the restaurant: tender meatballs made with beef, sausage, pork, chicken, or veal, and even eggplant; Bolognese lasagna; eggplant Parmigiana; and arancini, fried rice balls stuffed with beef, mushroom, or spinach. The well-curated deli case bears salamis, prosciutto, mortadella, pancetta, and Italian cheeses. Among the shelves in the sunlight-filled, unfussy shop are plenty of pantry staples — rigatoni, pappardelle, and other varied shapes of dried pasta; olive oils, bottles of balsamic, canned cherry tomatoes, Sicilian jams — some brands you might find at Eataly, the sprawling Italian emporium. Bottles of wine line a wall — all Italian, of course. Loaves of bread, rolls, and tarts are flown in from Italy frozen and baked here. Iacovitti says the closing of a beloved market nearby inspired the two to open their own. “When Russo’s closed, why not open a shop in Newton,” Iacovitti recalled. As for its name, he says it loosely translates from Italian to “I love market,” But, he says, the name actually suggests something more personal for the owners than just the love for the food. “It’s to bring the food to the table and spend lovely times with family and friends.” 36 Langley Road, Newton Centre, 508-810-3829, market-tiamo.com.