Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield is beautiful, and other recent thoughts on beer

It’s possible that the most beautiful brewery in Massachusetts is Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield.

There are other pretty breweries in the state, of course, but on the right day, with the right people, Oakholm rivals all of them. Set on 115 acres in a town southwest of Worcester, Oakholm is a working blueberry, raspberry, and Christmas tree farm. In 2018, an old hay barn on the property was converted into a taproom. Lambs, goats, and other animals still wander the grounds, and if you’re looking to get married you can do that here as well.

Our visit to Oakholm coincided with the brewery’s Oktoberfest celebration, which featured food trucks and plenty of German-style lagers, despite a band on site singing the Polka song “No Beer on Sunday.”