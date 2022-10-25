fb-pixel Skip to main content
WHAT SHE'S HAVING

Recipe: Delicata fries are tender, sweet, lightly caramelized, and delicious

By Sheryl Julian Globe Correspondent,Updated October 25, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Delicata fries are one of the joys of fall in New England.Sheryl Julian for The Boston Globe

Serves 4

Delicata fries never crisp the way french fries do, but they caramelize at the tips and the flesh is very tender and sweet. The fresher the delicata, the firmer the skin (though it's always soft and edible after cooking). Very firm squash can be hard to cut into strips. To keep your knife from slipping, cut it from the flesh side. First halve the squash and remove the seeds with a spoon. If you want to make short strips, cut each half horizontally first, or cut strips the length of the squash. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper and set flesh side up on a parchment-lined baking sheet. They're very good without any other seasoning -- here we garnish them with fresh thyme after roasting -- but you can sprinkle them with a pinch of cayenne or a blended spice such as Middle Eastern baharat (cardamom, cloves, cumin, nutmeg, coriander, and paprika), or add a dipping sauce such as yogurt mixed with mint or sriracha blended into mayo. They're delicious hot or at room temperature.

2 delicata squash (about 2 pounds)
Olive oil (for sprinkling)
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Halve the delicata squash and use a soup spoon to scoop out and discard the seeds. Cut the delicata lengthwise into 1/2-inch strips. If the last piece of squash is too narrow to cut in half lengthwise, cut it horizontally on a diagonal. It's OK if some are not long like the others.

3. Transfer the squash to the baking sheet in a big mound. Sprinkle with olive oil. With your hands, toss the squash so they're faintly coated all over. Set them flesh sides up on the sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. Roast for 40 minutes, turning the sheet from back to front halfway through cooking, or until they are caramelized at the edges and tender when pierced with a skewer.

5. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with thyme.

Sheryl Julian

Serves 4

Delicata fries never crisp the way french fries do, but they caramelize at the tips and the flesh is very tender and sweet. The fresher the delicata, the firmer the skin (though it's always soft and edible after cooking). Very firm squash can be hard to cut into strips. To keep your knife from slipping, cut it from the flesh side. First halve the squash and remove the seeds with a spoon. If you want to make short strips, cut each half horizontally first, or cut strips the length of the squash. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper and set flesh side up on a parchment-lined baking sheet. They're very good without any other seasoning -- here we garnish them with fresh thyme after roasting -- but you can sprinkle them with a pinch of cayenne or a blended spice such as Middle Eastern baharat (cardamom, cloves, cumin, nutmeg, coriander, and paprika), or add a dipping sauce such as yogurt mixed with mint or sriracha blended into mayo. They're delicious hot or at room temperature.

2 delicata squash (about 2 pounds)
Olive oil (for sprinkling)
Salt and pepper, to taste
1tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Halve the delicata squash and use a soup spoon to scoop out and discard the seeds. Cut the delicata lengthwise into 1/2-inch strips. If the last piece of squash is too narrow to cut in half lengthwise, cut it horizontally on a diagonal. It's OK if some are not long like the others.

3. Transfer the squash to the baking sheet in a big mound. Sprinkle with olive oil. With your hands, toss the squash so they're faintly coated all over. Set them flesh sides up on the sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. Roast for 40 minutes, turning the sheet from back to front halfway through cooking, or until they are caramelized at the edges and tender when pierced with a skewer.

5. Transfer to a platter and sprinkle with thyme.Sheryl Julian

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video