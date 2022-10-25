Recipe: Roasted cherry tomatoes garnish this beautiful, oven-baked ricotta frittata

Serves 4

Italian frittatas, which are egg dishes with all kinds of fillings (fresh vegetables or leftover items, such as spaghetti with its sauce), are typically made in a skillet and either flipped over to cook the underside or finished in the oven. Donna Hay, the Australian empress of simple, stylish fare, and a household name in her country, starts a frittata in a hot oven in this version, and never brings the pan to the stovetop. In a recent book, "One Pan Perfect," all the dishes are made in a single pan. This one layers eight eggs with leeks, cherry tomatoes, and kale; the top is dotted with little pools of ricotta. It isn't turned out of the pan, like some frittatas, but rather spooned from the dish onto plates. Make it for brunch or a vegetarian supper. It looks beautiful when you bring it to the table and tastes grand.

Olive oil (for sprinkling) 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 leek, thinly sliced 1 pint cherry tomatoes, stemmed Salt and pepper, to taste 2 packed cups baby kale or spinach, stemmed 8 eggs 2 tablespoons flour 1 cup milk ½ cup grated Parmesan 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano 1 cup fresh ricotta Extra fresh oregano (for garnish)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Oil the inside of a 10-to-12-inch skillet with a heatproof handle or a baking dish (2-quart capacity).

2. In the dish, combine the olive oil, leek, and cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Transfer to the oven and roast, turning the vegetables halfway through cooking, for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven.

3. Turn the oven temperature down to 350 degrees.

4. With tongs, remove half the cherry tomatoes from the pan. Add the kale or spinach and turn it in the hot pan for a minute or two, until it collapses.

5. In a bowl, whisk 1 of the eggs with the flour until smooth. Add 1 more egg and whisk again until smooth. Whisk in the remaining 6 eggs, milk, Parmesan, mustard, chopped oregano, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the greens. Stir gently to distribute the greens. Pull a few greens to the top of the egg so they show.

6. Place the remaining cherry tomatoes on the egg mixture, spreading them out. Add spoonfuls of ricotta.

7. Bake the frittata for 30 minutes, or until it is beginning to brown at the edges and just set in the middle. Garnish with extra oregano.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from "One Pan Perfect"