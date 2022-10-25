Recipe: Simmer chicken thighs with potatoes and mushrooms in this cozy, one-pan dinner

Serves 4

A dish of golden chicken thighs simmered with fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, and baby potatoes is a hearty, one-pan dinner for cool evenings. You need very little oil in a large skillet to brown the chicken, since the thighs render their fat in the pan. Resist the urge to move the meat until it has cooked for a few minutes to give the skin time to tighten and release its fat. Once the chicken is cooked in batches and out of the pan, you'll use the same skillet to brown potatoes and mushrooms, then soften onions and tomatoes. A dash of white wine creates a well-balanced, flavorful sauce infused with the chicken and all its components. The simplicity of ingredients in this cozy dish is beguiling. It could become your house specialty as temperatures drop.

1 tablespoon olive oil 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds) Salt and pepper, to taste 12 baby potatoes, halved 8 ounces cremini mushrooms (baby Bella), stems trimmed, halved or quartered if large 1 onion, thinly sliced 1½ pounds (6 to 8) Roma tomatoes, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces Handful fresh thyme sprigs, tied with twine ½ cup dry white wine ½ cup chicken stock or water 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Tilt the pan so it spreads all over the bottom. Add 5 chicken thighs, skin sides down. Sprinkle the non-skin sides generously with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 to 6 minutes, or until the skins turn golden brown. Resist moving the chicken for the first few minutes to prevent it from sticking. Turn and lightly brown the undersides for 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Cook the remaining thighs in the same way and transfer to the plate.

2. Add the potatoes and mushrooms to the skillet. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, or until they start to brown. Transfer to a separate plate.

3. Add the onion, tomatoes, and thyme to the skillet. Cook for 5 minutes, or until the tomatoes soften. Stir in the wine and stock. Scrape the bottom of the pan with a large kitchen spoon to release the brown bits.

4. Return the potatoes and mushrooms to the pan and add a large pinch of salt. Nestle the chicken pieces, skin sides up, on the vegetables. Bring the liquid to a boil. Lower the heat.

5. Cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender, and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken registers 165 degrees.

6. Remove the thyme from the skillet. Taste the sauce for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with parsley.

Sally Pasley Vargas