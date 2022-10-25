What should be on the Massachusetts state flag? Readers weigh in.

But as reported in August , divisions still existed among the 19-member volunteer commission. One Indigenous member said he regretted his vote and worried that an important piece of history would be lost should the state seal be replaced.

Massachusetts is reexamining its state seal and motto — and by extension the state flag — after a special commission voted unanimously in May to recommend replacing both . The decision was seen as a win for activists and members of the state’s Indigenous population, who have long objected to the current image, which depicts a Native American man standing before a blue shield, a bow in one hand and a downward pointing arrow in the other. Above him is a broadsword brandished by an upraised arm; below him is the Latin motto, which translates to “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”

Advertisement

We opened the floor to Massachusetts residents to weigh in. Some submitted sketches from their notebooks with ideas for what symbols, colors, and words might better suit the Bay State’s seal. Others thought the decision should be left to Native communities “whose land we stole to make Massachusetts.” And after a Pittsfield artist’s reimagined design of the Massachusetts state flag mysteriously appeared on brochures given to the nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard unannounced last month, the 40-year debate picked up fresh momentum.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“I just think the current one [expletive] so I made this one featuring the state flower,” said Will Bodine, the Pittsfield artist whose drawing of the reimagined state flag appeared on “Massachusetts Welcomes You” pamphlets handed to the migrants sent by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The vision for his redesign was simple: a blue shield embellished with the official state flower — the mayflower — surrounded by six blue stars against a white backdrop.

Advertisement

Several readers who wrote to the Globe agreed that nods to the local flora and fauna could have a place on the state flag, as could various state symbols like the state bird (black-capped chickadee), official berry (cranberry), state tree (American elm), state fish (cod), and state dog (Boston terrier). Many suggested a pine tree to represent the state’s dense forests, and noted that’s what appeared on the state’s naval ensign in 1776.

The naval and maritime flag of Massachusetts was adopted in 1776. Wikipedia

“We should retire the current flag, promote the naval flag for common use, and revise the seal to match the naval flag,” said Kurt Hemr of Boston, who submitted an image of the state’s current naval and maritime flag.

A number of illustrations submitted to the Globe also ran with the pine tree theme. One reader who asked to be identified as “W” from Newton, wrote that the state seal “should in some sense represent the history of the Commonwealth and the land where we live.” The design showcases a quartered shield with the flag of England, a pine tree, a rising sun “to represent New England’s native name of ‘Dawnland,’” and a circle of six stars to represent Massachusetts.

“This shield is supported on a rock inscribed with the date 1620, and on the side is held by a deer and a cod,” W continued. “Over the top, where on the old seal was the arm, is a different pine tree, reflecting both the forests of the Commonwealth, and is a slight nod to the former district of Maine. On the bottom is a ribbon with the motto ‘Nunquam libertas gratior extat,’ which is an unofficial motto of New England as a whole which means ‘Never is liberty found in a form more gracious.’”

Advertisement

"W" from Newton submitted a drawing for the new state seal, flag, and motto. "W" from Newton

Matthew Jones from Melrose wrote that he hoped the new design would include “a coat of arms that follows the rules of heraldry with a simple, colorful design.” He added it shouldn’t be a collection of miscellaneous “Massachusetts stuff.”

Jones submitted a sketch featuring a pine tree, “a symbol of Massachusetts and New England with the roots exposed to symbolize the depth of our history.” The tree is set over three hills that symbolize early Boston, and a single star to represent membership in the Union. Jones replaced the sword crest with a liberty cap “and the current Latin wording for the seal has been retained.”

A submission from a reader for a new state seal. Matthew Jones

One reader, Mary Fishler-Fisk from Dennis, literally sent in a sketch from her notebook with a depiction of an English settler and Native American standing side by side. “Together in Peace” is written beneath the figures, with “Never Forget, Never Surrender” written on banners on the side.

“I’m not an accomplished artist. Input would be needed from both historians and Wampanoag descendants,” Fishler-Fisk wrote, adding that the design should include Wampanoag translation of the English.

A reader sketched a drawing of what the Massachusetts state flag should look like. Mary Fisk

Many readers pointed out strengths of the state’s education system, suggesting that a symbol like a book could represent the large number of colleges and universities in the area. About 40 of the 140 total responses said the seal should remain the same, or simply leave out the arm holding the sword above the Native American man.

Advertisement

Readers also inevitably submitted some lighter, not-so-serious ideas for a new state seal, like “Tom Brady” and “Big Papi holding a lobster roll.” Out of 140 submissions, a number of them suggested some version of an Orange Line train on fire, and one person suggested the new state motto should read: “We are experiencing a delay, we will update you when we have more information.”

And then there were the Dunkin’ shoutouts, like this one submitted by a Globe staffer.

"We are all thinking it," one Globe staffer wrote with this submission for a new state seal. Globe Staff

“We are all thinking it,” she wrote.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.