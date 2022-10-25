Recipes: Build bold flavors in 3 pork dishes

Traditionally, patience has been one of the most important ingredients in cooking. Time was essential to coaxing flavor from low and slow cooking. But these pork recipes from our book The New Rules: Recipes That Will Change the Way You Cook show that high-impact flavors and a few simple techniques actually can build more flavor faster. For us, that’s the new home cooking. We punch up mild ground pork and noodles with savory Malaysian flavors including mushrooms, fish sauce, and soy sauce. Searing a spice-crusted pork tenderloin on the stove top browns the meat while toasting the Italian seasonings; we finish it in the gentler heat of the oven to prevent overcooking. And for a South Indian spicy pork curry, a no-brown meat stew saves a common step while relying on a masala blend and high-acid base to cut the richness of the fat.

This is our take on Malaysian hakka mee, a simple but flavorful, umami-filled dish of noodles topped with ground pork and minced mushrooms. To balance the deep, rich notes of the sauce, we make quick-pickled jalapeño chilies, which add heat to cut through the dish’s savoriness, while sliced scallions offer herbal freshness. Almost any variety of Asian wheat or egg noodle works here so long as the strands are substantial enough to support the sauce. Because the pork and mushrooms tend to fall to the bottom of the bowl, it’s best to portion the cooked noodles into individual bowls, then spoon sauce onto each.

Don’t forget to reserve some of the cooking water before draining the noodles. You’ll need the starchy liquid to make the sauce.

2 jalapeño chilies, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced crosswise

½ cup unseasoned rice vinegar

¾ teaspoon white sugar

12 ounces dried Asian wheat noodles (see headnote)

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, finely chopped

12 ounces ground pork

3 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 scallions, thinly sliced on diagonal

In a small bowl, stir together the jalapeños, vinegar, and sugar; set aside. In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook until tender. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain and rinse the noodles under cool water until they’re no longer warm to the touch. Drain well, then divide evenly among four individual serving bowls.

In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently, until the moisture they release has mostly evaporated, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the pork and cook, stirring and breaking the meat into small bits, until only a little pink remains, another 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the fish sauce, soy sauce, and reserved cooking water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid is glossy and has reduced by about half, about 5 minutes. Spoon the sauce onto the noodles. Top with the scallions and serve with the pickled jalapeños.

Fennel-Rosemary Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloins Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Fennel-Rosemary Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloins

Makes 6 servings

Think of this dish as a weeknight version of Italian slow-roasted porchetta. Fennel seeds and herbs are ideal seasonings for the mild, subtly sweet flavor of pork tenderloin.

The butter should not be added all at once when making the pan sauce; whisking it in a piece at a time yields an emulsified result that’s glossy and velvety. If the sauce breaks and the butter separates, drizzle in a few drops of water while swirling the pan until the sauce is once again shiny and emulsified.

Serve crusty bread or mashed potatoes alongside for soaking up the sauce.

4 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced, divided

4 teaspoons fennel seeds, ground

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons garlic powder

¾ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Two 1¼-pound pork tenderloins, trimmed of silver skin and halved crosswise

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

4 tablespoons (½ stick) salted butter, cut into 8 pieces and chilled

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, stir together 3 teaspoons of rosemary and the fennel seed, oregano, garlic powder, pepper flakes, and 1 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Add the pork, turn to coat, and massage the seasonings into the meat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes.

In an oven-safe 12-inch skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the pork and cook, turning occasionally with tongs, until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes total. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast until the center of the thickest tenderloin reaches 135 degrees or is just slightly pink when cut into, 9 to 12 minutes.

Transfer the skillet to the stove top (the handle will be hot). Using tongs, transfer the pork to a large plate and let rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, add the sugar and broth to the skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, scraping up any browned bits, and cook until reduced to ½ cup and slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

While whisking constantly, add the butter 1 piece at a time; add the next piece only after the previous one is almost fully incorporated. After all the butter is incorporated, stir in the lemon juice and cook until a spatula drawn through the sauce leaves a trail, about 20 seconds.

Off heat, stir in the remaining 1 teaspoon rosemary, then taste the sauce and season with salt and black pepper. Thinly slice the tenderloins and arrange on a platter. Stir any accumulated pork juices into the sauce, then spoon the sauce over the pork.

Spicy Curry-Cumin Pork

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Portuguese influence in southern India explains the preponderance of pork in many of the region’s stews. Dukra maas, a traditional dish from Mangalore, is the inspiration for this spicy pork curry with tangy, fruity notes from tamarind pulp and added brightness from vinegar stirred in at the end. If you like chili heat, leave the seeds in the jalapeño and add an extra one or two. Serve with basmati rice.

Though tamarind concentrate is ready to use (no need to rehydrate and strain), its flavor is dull and drab. Instead of buying the concentrate in a plastic container, look for blocks of tamarind pulp; it’s available in some well-stocked supermarkets, in Asian grocery stores, and online.

½ cup tamarind pulp (4 ounces)

1 tablespoon grape-seed or other neutral oil

2 medium yellow onions, halved and sliced

6 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

3 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

1 jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded, and thinly sliced

2 tablespoons ground coriander

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed and cut into 2-inch chunks

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth or water

1 tablespoon white vinegar

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position. In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup or a small microwave-safe bowl, combine the tamarind pulp and 1 cup water. Microwave on high until warm, about 1 minute, then whisk to combine. Let stand for at least 10 minutes.

Pour the tamarind mixture through a fine-mesh strainer set over a medium bowl, pressing to extract as much liquid as possible and scraping the underside to get any pulp; set aside. Discard the solids in the strainer.

In a Dutch oven set over medium heat, warm the oil until shimmering. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, and jalapeño, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the coriander, curry powder, cumin, fennel seeds, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper, then cook, stirring, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the pork, broth, and the strained tamarind. Stir to combine, then bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cover, place the pot in the oven, and cook for 2 hours.

Uncover the pot and stir. Return, uncovered, to the oven and cook until a skewer inserted into the pork meets no resistance, about another 1 hour. Remove the pot from the oven. Tilt the pot to pool the liquid to one side and use a wide spoon to skim off and discard as much fat as possible from the surface. Stir in the vinegar, then taste and season with salt and pepper.

