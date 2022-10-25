Data breach victims sue RIPTA, health insurer

Cooperating attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island filed the class-action lawsuit in state Superior Court against the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority and United Healthcare.

PROVIDENCE — Two people whose personal information was compromised in a massive data breach at Rhode Island’s public bus service sued the agency and a health insurer on Tuesday, seeking monetary damages and answers.

The data breach affected about 22,000 people when the personal information of about 5,000 RIPTA employees and retirees and thousands of other current, former and retired state workers — including Social Security numbers and Medicare identification numbers — was hacked in August 2021 through unauthorized access to RIPTA’s computer system.

“Every Rhode Islander should be concerned not just about the flimsy safeguards that were in place to protect against a breach, but also that a state agency had access to the personal medical information of people not even in their employ,” said Steven Brown, executive director of the ACLU of Rhode Island. “As we pursue a legal remedy for this tremendous breach of personal and medical privacy, we believe this incident should also serve as a wake-up call to the General Assembly to strengthen the remedies available to victims of these breaches.”

The compromised information was provided by United, which previously administered the state employee health plan.

A spokesperson for RIPTA said in an email that the agency had no comment. A message seeking comment was left with a spokesperson for United.

“When an individual’s confidential personal and health care information is compromised, that individual will have to worry about the potential for identity theft which could lead to financial ruin by impacting their savings, livelihood, credit score, and access to health care,” ACLU attorney Peter Wasylyk said. “It can cause significant stress for the rest of that individual’s lifetime.”

Alexandra Morelli, who works for the state but has never worked for RIPTA, said the data breach led to fraudulent withdrawals totaling thousands of dollars from her personal bank account and the unauthorized use of her credit cards, all while she was trying to plan her wedding.

She spent countless hours working with her bank, credit bureaus, and law enforcement trying to protect her personal information.

“This entire experience was and has continued to be extremely frustrating and anxiety provoking," she said.

The suit alleges negligence by the state agency and the insurer, as well as violations of two state laws intended to protect personal information.

The suit also seeks a court order requiring the defendants to strengthen their cybersecurity safeguards and answers to what it says are unanswered questions, such as why RIPTA had the information of people who did not work at the agency and why it took fourth months to alert the victims about the breach.

