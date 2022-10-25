Federal agents conduct drug raid at Revere apartment complex

Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration searched a Revere apartment complex Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics probe, authorities said.
Kristen Carosa, a DEA spokesperson, confirmed via email Tuesday that her agency conducted a search at the BLVD apartment building located at 320 Revere Beach Boulevard.
“I can confirm it’s an ongoing drug investigation being prosecuted by the US attorneys office,” Carosa wrote, declining to provide specifics because the matter remains open.
It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was arrested during the search, or what investigators seized.
The BLVD complex bills itself on its website as a “seaside escape” offering stunning ”interiors, accommodating amenities, and the exhilarating backdrop of vibrant beachfront living and panoramic ocean views,” making the residence “one of the area’s most coveted properties.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.
