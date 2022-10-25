Federal agents conduct drug raid at Revere apartment complex

Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration searched a Revere apartment complex Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing narcotics probe, authorities said.

Kristen Carosa, a DEA spokesperson, confirmed via email Tuesday that her agency conducted a search at the BLVD apartment building located at 320 Revere Beach Boulevard.

“I can confirm it’s an ongoing drug investigation being prosecuted by the US attorneys office,” Carosa wrote, declining to provide specifics because the matter remains open.