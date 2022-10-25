Fur sales to be banned in Cambridge starting in January; city council adopts ordinance

“People don’t realize how prevalent fur still is in winter clothing,” MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said on Twitter. “It’s used in the lining of coat hoods and even sometimes for the pompoms on hats. That’s why it’s important that cities and towns take steps like Cambridge has to ban fur.”

The new policy, which was approved unanimously, was applauded by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Cambridge City Council adopted an ordinance Monday to ban the local sale of new fur products, beginning in January.

In 2020, Wellesley became the first municipality in the state to ban the sale of fur. Cambridge is the state’s fifth community to do so, joining Weston, Brookline, and Plymouth, MSPCA officials said.

“Consumers are clamoring for cruelty-free fashion,” Magner said. “They’re also concerned about the environmental damage caused by the fur industry, as well as the public health risks, such as diseases like Covid-19 that spread between people and animals.”

Cambridge City Councilor Marc McGovern said he proposed the ordinance as a preventive measure.

“We don’t have any places in Cambridge that sell fur currently,” McGovern said.

The new policy will not prohibit the sale of used fur products by individuals, nonprofit organizations, and second-hand stores. Fur products used in religious practice or for a traditional purpose by a member of a federally recognized Native American tribe are also exempt, according to the city’s website.

This ordinance requires the approval of the state attorney general’s office.

Cambridge City Councilor Patricia Nolan called it an “an excellent step forward” for the city.

“As we saw during our hearings on this issue, over 100 million animals are killed annually for their fur,” Nolan said by e-mail. “These animals are bred, confined, and forced to live in horrible conditions where animal cruelty runs rampant. As there are no federal laws or animal welfare standards to protect animals on fur farms, it is up to local jurisdictions like Cambridge to lead the fight.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com.