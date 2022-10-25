Harmony Montgomery’s father to waive arraignment on charges of murdering her

Authorities had said Monday that Montgomery, already jailed on lesser charges in connection with the case, was slated for arraignment Tuesday on new charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, falsifying physical evidence, and witness tampering.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire judiciary said via email that Montgomery’s public defenders “confirmed they will be filing waivers of arraignment. Neither Montgomery nor counsel in the case will be present in court” Tuesday.

Adam Montgomery, the man charged with beating his 5-year-old daughter Harmony to death in Dec. 2019, will waive his arraignment Tuesday on charges including second-degree murder, officials said.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said Montgomery allegedly committed murder by repeatedly “striking Harmony Montgomery in the head with a closed fist” on or around Dec. 7, 2019 in Manchester, N.H.

Officials didn’t specify what led them to bring the murder charge against Montgomery, 32, who’s been jailed since January on prior charges of assaulting Harmony and endangering her welfare in 2019 in Manchester, N.H., where she’d been living with her father, step mother, and the couple’s other children.

“Today, we are one step closer to bringing those responsible for Harmony’s murder to justice,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig on Monday evening in a statement, hours after authorities confirmed the murder charge against Montgomery.

“I want to thank [police] Chief [Allen] Aldenberg and everyone at the Manchester Police Department for their tireless work on this case,” Craig said. “My deepest sympathies go out to Harmony’s family and friends, as well as all those in our community who have been following this case closely and grieving this loss.”

In May, the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate released a report that documented failures by the state’s child welfare agency and the juvenile court to safeguard Harmony’s well-being and offered a host of recommendations to prevent similar failings.

Advertisement

In February 2019, a Massachusetts juvenile court judge placed Harmony in her father’s care although he had pleaded guilty five years earlier to shooting a man in the head during a drug deal in Haverhill.

The judge, Mark Newman, made his decision over the objection of a lawyer for the Mass. Department of Children and Families and without requiring a mandated assessment of his suitability to care for the girl, the report said.

In February, a New Hampshire report found that child welfare workers in New Hampshire repeatedly checked in on Montgomery’s home after Harmony vanished in 2019 but did little to determine her whereabouts or verify the father’s claim that she was living in Massachusetts with her mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, who at the time didn’t have custody.

Harmony came under the care of DCF when she was 2 months old because child welfare workers were concerned about Sorey’s struggle with substance use disorder.

Between August 2014 and January 2018, DCF removed Harmony from Sorey’s care three times and placed her in the custody of foster parents, the report said.

“Today’s update from New Hampshire officials about the charges related to Harmony Montgomery’s death are tragic and horrifying,” said a Mass. DCF spokesperson Monday evening, in response to Montgomery’s murder charge. “The Department is heartbroken by this case and remains deeply committed to working with other states and all stakeholders across the child protection system to ensure the protection of children in state custody.”

Advertisement

Globe correspondent Alexander Thompson contributed to this report. Material from prior Globe stories was used. This story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.