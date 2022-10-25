Lawrence police officer found guilty of aggravated child rape

A Lawrence police officer on Tuesday was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old boy in 2018, by a jury in Salem Superior Court, officials said.

Carlos Vieira, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape of a child, as well as one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to a statement from the Essex district attorney’s office. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody in court, prosecutors said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Vieira contacted the victim through the social media app Grindr in the late summer of 2018, the statement said. The two arranged to meet at Mount Vernon Park in Lawrence, and engaged in “sexual acts” in Vieira’s SUV, according to the statement.