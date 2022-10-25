Leominster man charged after shots fired in Dorchester neighborhood

A Leominster man was ordered held on $30,000 bail on Tuesday after a daytime incident where shots were fired in a Dorchester neighborhood, striking at least two houses, officials said.

Yulial Cuello-Reynoso, 31, was arraigned on a charge of illegal possession of ammunition in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He is expected to return to court on Nov. 30 for a pre-trial hearing.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday found several pieces of ballistic evidence in the area of Quincy Street, the statement said. Two homeowners told police that bullets had come through their windows, and officers found bullets and bullet fragments on nearby Coleman Street, as well as a Jeep with possible ballistic damage.