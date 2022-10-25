Leominster man charged after shots fired in Dorchester neighborhood

A Leominster man was ordered held on $30,000 bail on Tuesday after a daytime incident where shots were fired in a Dorchester neighborhood, striking at least two houses, officials said.
Yulial Cuello-Reynoso, 31, was arraigned on a charge of illegal possession of ammunition in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, according to a statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He is expected to return to court on Nov. 30 for a pre-trial hearing.
Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation just before 2:30 p.m. on Monday found several pieces of ballistic evidence in the area of Quincy Street, the statement said. Two homeowners told police that bullets had come through their windows, and officers found bullets and bullet fragments on nearby Coleman Street, as well as a Jeep with possible ballistic damage.
Advertisement
Witness testimony, later corroborated by security footage, reported that a white pickup truck had fled from the scene, the statement said. Police observed a nearby vehicle matching that description idling nearby, driven by Cuello-Reynoso.
Searching the vehicle, officers found both live and spent bullet casings on the floor of the truck, including on the driver’s side, the statement said.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.