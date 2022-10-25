Man stabbed in Falmouth apartment; police investigate trail of blood that ran across highway

A man was stabbed inside a Falmouth apartment late Monday night and authorities are investigating whether a second person was wounded after police discovered a long blood trail that suddenly disappeared in a nearby parking lot, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Tuesday.

Falmouth police responded to the apartment, located in the rear of a home off Route 28 just before midnight, he said. Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from serious stab wounds who was ultimately rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was receiving care Tuesday, he said.

During the search of the area, O’Keefe said police discovered a blood trail.