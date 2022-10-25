Man stabbed in Falmouth apartment; police investigate trail of blood that ran across highway

A man was stabbed inside a Falmouth apartment late Monday night and authorities are investigating whether a second person was wounded after police discovered a long blood trail that suddenly disappeared in a nearby parking lot, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Tuesday.
Falmouth police responded to the apartment, located in the rear of a home off Route 28 just before midnight, he said. Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from serious stab wounds who was ultimately rushed to an undisclosed Boston hospital where he was receiving care Tuesday, he said.
During the search of the area, O’Keefe said police discovered a blood trail.
“The police followed a trail of blood that went a long distance up a driveway and across the highway, Route 28, in East Falmouth and then into a parking lot where it abruptly ended adjacent to a parking space,’’ O’Keefe said.
He said State Police crime scene technicians were called to the scene, and that their work will help determine whether more than one person was physically injured during the incident.
O’Keefe would not disclose the address of the incident. He said the attack remains under investigation.
“It does not appear to be a random event,’' he said.
