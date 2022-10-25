As Nexstar-Verizon impasse drags on, Fios customers still can’t watch Jeopardy!

The blackout is the result of a contract impasse between Verizon, the telecom giant, and Nexstar Media Group, the owner of East Providence-based WPRI and other channels around the country. Verizon pays Nexstar to air its programming, and the two can’t agree on how much money Verizon should pay per Fios subscriber. Both sides blame each other. Whoever’s at fault, now that the contract is up, Verizon can’t broadcast Nexstar content.

For more than a week now, Verizon Fios TV customers who want to tune into Channel 12 in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts for Jeopardy!, NFL games on CBS, or the 12 News newscast at 5 p.m. have been greeted with a blue wall of text instead.

These sorts of blackouts are considered long when they go on for more than a week, according to one expert. This one had lasted 10 days as of Tuesday. Although neither side would comment on exactly where things stand now, there’s reason to believe an end could be in sight. Rhode Islanders have the Nov. 8 election to thank for that: There’s a big push for political ads right now, and revenue for Nextstar is at risk with a big chunk of its viewers missing, said Justin Nielson, principal analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“It’s definitely something that will push this along, and hopefully it will be resolved soon,” Nielson said.

Disputes can drag on even longer than 10 days, though. Dish Network customers dealt with a 23-day Nexstar blackout in December 2020.

There haven’t been that many of these disputes nationally yet this year, Nielson said, but it’s the season for them: These contracts generally come up during the football season, which can put pressure on getting them resolved. That’s a factor in this blackout right now, as Channel 12 broadcasts many Patriots games. Stations in New York City, Philadelphia, and Buffalo are also affected.

There are, of course, other ways to catch Channel 12 — it’s available for free over the air with the right equipment — but an estimated 20 percent of the paid TV subscriber base in Rhode Island is on Fios, Nielson said.

This dispute comes amid broader changes in Americans’ TV viewing habits. People are ditching bundle cable packages for a la carte services like YouTube TV, Netflix, and the rest. Broadcasters are asking TV service providers for higher rates to retransmit their content as viewing attention and subscription dollars flow to streaming video services, Nielson said. On Verizon’s side, though, video is only a small part of their overall revenue, so they’re less apt to agree to Nexstar’s terms, Nielson said.

Rhode Island’s TV landscape is fairly complicated. Texas-based Nexstar owns WPRI, which is broadcast on Channel 12 (Channel 512 in Fios HD), meaning you’ll get the blue wall if you try to surf over to that channel right now. Fox Providence, on Channel 11 (511 in Fios HD), is owned by a separate company, Mission Broadcasting, but it’s operated by Nexstar, so even if you’re a Fios customer, you can catch some (but not all) of 12 News’ content, including the recent Second Congressional District debate, one channel down. The blackout is also affecting Channel 14 (514 in HD) and WPRI Dabl (on 476), according to Verizon’s listing. And it affects Nexstar’s fledgling NewsNation.

“We are trying to reach an agreement with Verizon as quickly as possible,” Gary Weitman, Nexstar’s chief communications officer, said in an email. “Nexstar has a long track record of avoiding service disruptions. It is unfortunate that Verizon subscribers are in the middle of this dispute.”

Verizon blamed Nexstar for the dispute, saying that it “has a reputation for doing this type of thing at the expense of viewers.”

“As of October 14th at 11:59 p.m., Nexstar failed to agree to fair renewal terms for its contract with Verizon, and on behalf of our customers we would not stand for their unfair demands,” Verizon said in a written statement.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.