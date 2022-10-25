Raynham police searching for 16-year-old girl missing a week, believed to be in danger

Colleen Weaver was last seen leaving her home between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, Raynham police said in a statement. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 120 pounds. She has a nose piercing, sometimes wears glasses, and her hair is dyed pink, police said.

Raynham police are urgently seeking the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Colleen Weaver, who has been missing for a week and is believed to be in danger, officials said Tuesday.

Weaver may have traveled as far as 100 miles from home and may have visited Brockton, Hartford, or Manchester, N.H., police said. They ask anyone with information about her to call 508-824-2717.

“When a child goes missing it is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in the statement. “We are using every resource at our disposal to help locate Colleen Weaver and bring her home safely. If anyone believes they may have seen her, we asked that you call us without delay.”

Since Weaver’s family reported her missing, police have been working with local, state, and federal agencies, including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, and the teen has been officially listed as missing with that group and the National Crime Information Center, according to the statement.

