State launches investigation into whether BPS violates education rights of students with disabilities

Massachusetts Advocates for Children and Greater Boston Legal Services filed a complaint on Oct. 14 with the state Education Department, alleging BPS transportation services are “inadequate, in complete disarray, and disproportionately impact students of color and students with disabilities.”

The complaint, filed by advocates representing six students, alleges untimely buses run by BPS have caused students with disabilities to miss therapy sessions and academic instruction.

The state has opened an investigation into whether Boston Public Schools is violating the educational rights of students with disabilities following a complaint filed last week, Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced Tuesday.

The advocates said the state is not doing enough to monitor the district’s progress under a recent state improvement plan, that includes a requirement that BPS provide timely transportation services for its students. They asked the state to intervene.

“The complaint has been opened and we are in the process of investigating,” Riley said during Tuesday’s state education board meeting. “Under federal law we have 60 days to investigate and either issue a letter of finding or a letter of closure, depending on the circumstances.”

If the state finds any violations, corrective actions could include training or changes to policies and procedures.

Riley added during Tuesday’s meeting that the district is also not meeting the requirements set by the improvement plan to have 95 percent of school buses arriving on-time each month — the most recent data show the average on-time performance for school buses in the morning for October was 88 percent, according to the district.

BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper said Tuesday the district met with Massachusetts Advocates for Children and is working to address the challenges the organization raised in the complaint.

“Some of these issues are technical and more straightforward to implement,” Skipper said in an email. “Others will require cross-sector collaboration to resolve, and we have begun having those critical conversations in partnership with DESE.

Additionally, BPS will be receiving formal recommendations from the Council of Great City Schools in December, which Skipper expects to help the district “inform our policy decisions moving forward.”

BPS has struggled to get its buses to run on time for more than a decade. The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released a review of BPS earlier this year which found students with disabilities were disproportionally impacted by late buses in the district. The review also found widespread systemic problems with the students in special education often receiving inadequate services.

State officials and BPS came to a last-minute agreement in June that averted a state takeover or labeling the district as underperforming, but demanded immediate improvement.

“We’ve been in touch with BPS regarding their transportation challenges, particularly as it relates to students with disabilities,” Riley said on Tuesday. “We have encouraged the district to work with families and advocates to resolve this issue.”

