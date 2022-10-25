State’s psychiatric hospital now operating with its own leadership team

The Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital opened under a new license in the 52-bed Benton facility off Howard Avenue in Cranston. The Benton facility was previously part of the Eleanor Slater Hospital system. Benton patients include people who have severe and persistent mental illness and can’t stand trial, who have been found not guilty by reason of insanity and are too dangerous for release, and are serving prison sentences and need treatment that’s not available at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

PROVIDENCE — The state’s secure psychiatric facility in Cranston opened under a new license and a new name on Tuesday, a move that happened mostly on paper but will have broader ramifications for patient care and the state budget.

Benton had previously served as a Department of Children, Youth, and Families facility. In 2018, after renovations, it was brought into the fold of the Eleanor Slater Hospital as the state’s secure psychiatric facility.

But that caused budget problems for the Eleanor Slater Hospital system and the state. Slater has other facilities in Cranston and in Burrillville, with patients who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, long-term injuries from car crashes, or diseases like ALS. Over the years, the system lost and regained eligibility for certain Medicaid federal reimbursement funds because of a rule against having more psychiatric patients than medical patients.

Now, the Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital will operate outside the Eleanor Slater Hospital system, with its own leadership team and a psychiatric hospital license, rather than an acute-care license. It will still be run by the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals. Taking Benton’s psychiatric patients out of the Eleanor Slater Hospital system means there will be fewer psychiatric patients in the Eleanor Slater Hospital system, which should ease pressure on Medicaid rules that cut off payments when there are more psychiatric than medical patients within a hospital, the state says.

The move has been in the works for more than a year, and it became official on Tuesday.

The McKee administration, like the Raimondo administration before it, has grappled with issues at the Eleanor Slater Hospital system.

Gov. Dan McKee’s administration halted some of the work the Raimondo administration was proposing. In the Raimondo years, and even into the McKee years, some doctors within the hospital had said the system was geared more toward trying to maximize federal reimbursement than serving the actual needs of patients. Some of the internal critics have left amid acrimony, finger-pointing and accusations of retaliation.

All the while the system has come under scrutiny for the care that it delivers for its patients, although the state said it underwent major changes to fix issues that federal regulators had raised.

And on Tuesday, dozens of Benton patients were “discharged” from Eleanor Slater Hospital and “admitted” to the Rhode Island State Psychiatric Hospital, though nobody had to move anywhere. The state had to go through licensing hoops to do so, but that was all complete as of Tuesday.

“While the day-to-day operations at Benton will not change, this allows the treatment and care that we provide at Benton to be subject to standards that are more appropriate for psychiatric hospitals, and that will help our staff as they care for our patients,” Dr. Richard Charest, the director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities, and Hospitals, said in a news release.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.