Suspect in murders of Concord NH couple due in court Wednesday

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court at 1 p.m.

Logan, 26, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder after investigators identified a gun he purchased in Vermont as the weapon used to shoot the couple multiple times, officials said. Their bodies were discovered two days later, according to officials.

Logan L. Clegg is expected to appear in court Wednesday in Concord. N.H., where he allegedly shot and killed Stephen and Djeswende Reid while the retired couple were taking a walk near their home in April.

Logan was living in a tent in a wooded area not far from where the couple was shot, according to court records.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Before retiring to Concord, Stephen Reid’s hometown, the couple spent much of their lives abroad, doing humanitarian and government work in Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Bangladesh, and Haiti.

Clegg was taken into custody in Vermont earlier this month and has agreed to return to New Hampshire to face murder charges.

An 11-page affidavit filed by prosecutors in Vermont Superior Court paints an often contradictory picture of Clegg, a transient who had the resources to travel repeatedly to Europe. He was scheduled to take a one-way flight to Berlin on Oct. 14 but was arrested in South Burlington, Vt. earlier that week on a fugitive from justice charge.

When he was arrested, Clegg had $7,150 in cash, two Vanilla gift cards, and his US passport in his backpack, according to a police affidavit. Police also found an “’apparent Romanian passport card bearing the name ‘Claude Zemo’ with a photo of Clegg,” and the alleged murder weapon, a holstered Glock 17 pistol with one bullet in the chamber, according to the affidavit. Ballistic testing showed a connection between shell casings recovered from the crime scene and Clegg’s tent site in Concord.

A native of Washington state, Clegg stabbed a man to death during a random encounter four years ago in Spokane, Wash., where authorities concluded he acted in self-defense, according to police reports. In 2020, he was convicted of breaking into a gun store and stealing two handguns in Logan City, Utah.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.