Truck hits BU Bridge, closing eastbound lane on Soldier’s Field Road

It was the talk of the morning for traffic prognosticators in Boston.
During the early morning hours Tuesday, a tractor-trailer collided with the BU Bridge in the eastbound lane of Soldier’s Field Road in Boston.
And there it remained into the start of the rush hour. It’s expected to stay there until after the rush hour with the eastbound lane closed.
🚨Update on storrowed truck: Soldiers Field Rd. will reportedly remain closed for *a few more hours*— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) October 25, 2022
The entire truck is structurally compromised & needs to be taken it apart and off-loaded before it can be removed @wbz
That puts us at around a 10 A.M. reopening pic.twitter.com/hnYcxEaH7u
No injuries were reported.
