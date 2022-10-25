fb-pixel Skip to main content

Truck hits BU Bridge, closing eastbound lane on Soldier’s Field Road

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated October 25, 2022, 34 minutes ago

It was the talk of the morning for traffic prognosticators in Boston.

During the early morning hours Tuesday, a tractor-trailer collided with the BU Bridge in the eastbound lane of Soldier’s Field Road in Boston.

And there it remained into the start of the rush hour. It’s expected to stay there until after the rush hour with the eastbound lane closed.

No injuries were reported.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

