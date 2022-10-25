Two officers and two inmates hurt in fight at Middleton Jail and House of Correction

An altercation Saturday at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction resulted in two inmates and two officers being sent to local hospitals for treatment, according to Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger’s office.
In a statement Tuesday, Coppinger’s office said the fight at the Middleton lockup involved seven inmates, “leaving two inmates and two officers with minor injuries.” Three handmade weapons were recovered following the disturbance, officials said.
“The Middleton Jail and House of Correction has been placed in lockdown as officials conduct an extensive, facility-wide search for any other weapons,” the release said. “We will re-open the facility when that search is complete.”
The two inmates taken to a local hospital suffered minor lacerations and were returned to the jail later Saturday, officials said. The two officers treated at local hospitals were also released Saturday.
“An investigation into the incident is ongoing,” the statement said.
The fracas at the Middleton jail comes after a state prison inmate was charged last month with trying to kill a corrections officer with a metal pole in August at the Massachusetts Corrections Institution-Shirley.
