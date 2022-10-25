Two officers and two inmates hurt in fight at Middleton Jail and House of Correction

An altercation Saturday at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction resulted in two inmates and two officers being sent to local hospitals for treatment, according to Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger’s office.

In a statement Tuesday, Coppinger’s office said the fight at the Middleton lockup involved seven inmates, “leaving two inmates and two officers with minor injuries.” Three handmade weapons were recovered following the disturbance, officials said.

“The Middleton Jail and House of Correction has been placed in lockdown as officials conduct an extensive, facility-wide search for any other weapons,” the release said. “We will re-open the facility when that search is complete.”