Two weeks until Election Day. Here’s a peek at early voting.

As of Monday, there were 10,928 early voters, and 3,693 mail ballots had already been processed, which accounts for 1.8 percent of the electorate. You can expect those numbers to grow rapidly over the next two weeks.

Just as it did ahead of the September primaries, the secretary of state’s office has an early voting tracker that is updated each day to tell us how many votes are coming in, and from which cities and towns. You can monitor the tracker here.

There are still two weeks until Election Day, but more than 14,000 Rhode Islanders have already voted early out of the 715,955 who are registered.

It’s difficult to predict how many Rhode Islanders will vote early, but we know that 35,299 mail ballot applications were approved.

Not every one of those ballots will be turned in, but it’s safe to assume more than 30,000 residents will vote by mail in this election.

The cities and towns with the most approved mail ballot applications so far are Providence (4,246), Warwick (3,262), and Cranston (2,664). Those are also the largest cities and towns.

We also know that more than 60 percent of the mail ballot applications were submitted by registered Democrats, and fewer than 10 percent were submitted by Republicans. (That information is not shared on the turnout tracker, but it is a public record.)

It’s too late to request a mail ballot, but if you’d like to vote early in person, you can find your polling place here.

