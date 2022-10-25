UMass Lowell to name new school of computer and information sciences after Rich Miner, Android co-founder and alumnus

UMass Lowell will dedicate its new school of computer and information sciences Wednesday to Android co-founder Rich Miner, who earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees at the institution, according to a statement from the university.
Miner donated $5 million, which, along with a $2 million grant from the state, allowed UMass Lowell to broaden its computer science program housed within the Kennedy College of Sciences to establish a school, the university said this week.
The school, which was approved in June to be established, is set to educate more than 1,600 undergraduate and 300 graduate students in its first year, making it the largest academic program on campus, the university said. Of the students who applied to the university this year, a record 12 percent noted that computer science was their intended major.
Before co-founding Android in 2003, Miner studied computer science at UMass Lowell, during which he wrote computer programs for the Commodore computer, tinkered with videoconferencing technology, and helped Avid Technology — the first computer video editing platform — take off, the university said.
Miner and his business partners Nick Sears, Chris White, and Andy Rubin sold Android to Google in 2005, and since then, it has grown to have over 3 billion users, according to the university.
The new computer school offers bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs and minors such as robotics, cybersecurity, and data science, the university said.
The dedication ceremony for the Richard A. Miner School of Computer & Information Sciences is set to take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Cumnock Hall Room 201 on the university’s north campus.
