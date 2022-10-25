UMass Lowell to name new school of computer and information sciences after Rich Miner, Android co-founder and alumnus

UMass Lowell will dedicate its new school of computer and information sciences Wednesday to Android co-founder Rich Miner, who earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees at the institution, according to a statement from the university.

Miner donated $5 million, which, along with a $2 million grant from the state, allowed UMass Lowell to broaden its computer science program housed within the Kennedy College of Sciences to establish a school, the university said this week.

The school, which was approved in June to be established, is set to educate more than 1,600 undergraduate and 300 graduate students in its first year, making it the largest academic program on campus, the university said. Of the students who applied to the university this year, a record 12 percent noted that computer science was their intended major.