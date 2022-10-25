In Vermont, a young couple with unique perspective leads the rollout for recreational marijuana

MacDuff was a freshman at Green Mountain College, then in nearby Poultney, when he was led out of his dorm room in handcuffs for selling weed to other students.

Josh MacDuff, who owns Mountain Girl with his wife, Ana, nods knowingly. Sixteen years ago, he stood in that courthouse as a defendant.

RUTLAND, Vt. — The Mountain Girl Cannabis store sits just around the corner from the county courthouse, where over the years more than a few locals faced charges for selling marijuana.

“I was 19,” he said.

He was the first member of his family to graduate high school, let alone go to college, and was facing a felony that could be an albatross around his neck the rest of his life, closing off all sorts of opportunities.

Advertisement

Josh MacDuff got lucky. The veteran prosecutor in his case, Peter Neary, was a decent, compassionate guy. Neary looked at MacDuff and saw not a nefarious drug dealer but a naive kid who made a dumb mistake. Neary fashioned a plea deal that would keep MacDuff out of jail and eventually expunge his record if MacDuff kept his nose clean. MacDuff promised to do so and made good on his promise.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Neary wasn’t the only one who believed in MacDuff. MacDuff and Ana met in college and got married soon after. Ana was born in Colombia and grew up in Queens, N.Y. She stood by Josh through it all, which made him even more determined to keep the promise he made to the prosecutor.

Now, after successful careers in the insurance and banking industries, Josh and Ana MacDuff are parents of an 11-year-old daughter and also pioneers in Vermont’s fledgling cannabis industry. Besides them having already worked in industries that are heavily regulated, Ana’s master’s degree in IT comes in handy.

Advertisement

They named their cannabis store Mountain Girl for several reasons: the mountains that surround Rutland, a nod to Ana’s roots in the Andes, and because it was the nickname of Carolyn Garcia, a leading advocate for legalizing marijuana and promoting its medicinal benefits. Carolyn Garcia was married to the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, who, like many of his band’s fervent fans, was known to smoke a joint or two.

When out-of-staters who appreciate Vermont’s verdant beauty come here, they are surprised that a state which has long been seen as tolerant and open-minded was so late in allowing recreational marijuana sales.

“Vermont is progressive in many ways,” Josh says, “but when it comes to socially challenging topics, they tend to wait on the sidelines, watch what other states do.”

Bureaucratic delays in licensing and testing, and agricultural delays in growing, meanwhile, meant Mountain Girl was one of only three stores in the state ready to open on Oct. 1, when retail sales began.

“We’ve been planning for a year and a half,” Josh MacDuff said. “I think some other retailers were focused on marketing. Our focus was being open from day one.”

While some 70 cities and towns have approved recreational sales, only a handful of stores have opened so far. State regulators predict the rollout will continue slowly but steadily.

The MacDuffs say business has been brisk, with many local walk-ins but also a large number from the neighboring states of New York and New Hampshire, where there are no recreational marijuana stores.

Advertisement

“We’ve had people from Massachusetts, too,” said Josh, “and a lot of leaf peepers.”

The day before Mountain Girl opened, Josh MacDuff approached Devon Neary, son of Peter Neary, the prosecutor who gave Josh a break all those years ago. Peter Neary died in 2011, when he was just 61.

As a member of the board of aldermen in Rutland, Devon Neary had championed the cause of letting Rutland voters decide on recreational sales of marijuana. Voters approved the measure 1,718 to 1,147.

“Devon didn’t know the back story,” Josh MacDuff said. “I explained to him what his father did for me, that he gave me a chance. I’ll always be thankful. His father was a good man.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.