With violence down statewide, police chiefs, DAs tout collaboration and community engagement

Reidy and other officials gave credit to a collaboration between the State Police, local law enforcement, and their community partners that was funded by a federal grant awarding a total of $1 million to nine district attorneys offices. Another $500,000 went to five municipal police departments in partnership with state police.

“Summertime, that’s the tough time. Kids are out of school, and things can happen,“ said Terrence Reidy, secretary of the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

FRAMINGHAM — More than a dozen local law enforcement leaders gathered Tuesday in a roundtable discussion at the Massachusetts State Police headquarters to discuss the largely effective statewide efforts to drive down violent crime this past summer.

With some restrictions, recipients could be flexible in how they chose to spend the money, but a key condition of the grant was that funds be equally used for law enforcement and community outreach.

“It’s cliché, but it’s true that you can’t just arrest your way out of a problem,” Reidy said. “A big factor is getting the right people off the street . . . [but] this is about collaborating and coordination with the community, too.“

Reidy added the goal of the summer initiative was to bring shootings down to zero.

“Is that realistic?” he asked. “Probably not, but that’s the goal.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the initiative led to several successful outcomes, including the discovery of two ghost gun factories manufacturing parts for illegal weapons and the hiring of a community engagement coordinator to better respond to the harmful impacts of neighborhood violence.

“Bringing intervention and prevention back in increasing measure, that’s the key,“ said Hayden, whose office received just over $93,000 for the summer. “Community engagement is how we build the knowledge to know where to put our resources.”

Officials said the initiative was instrumental in deterring violence in other parts of the state, including in Brockton, which, along with Lawrence, received $180,000 to work with state troopers. From July through October, homicides and aggravated assaults with a firearm are down in Brockton this year compared to last year, officials said. Assaults from July through September have decreased this year in Springfield, too, which received $110,000 together with Holyoke police. Boston, the fifth city to receive funding — totaling $160,000 — also reported year over year decreases in violent crime this summer.

In addition, state officials said, law enforcement operations conducted through the summer initiative resulted in the seizure of more than 40 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl and close to 3 kilograms of cocaine and crack.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials said the community outreach money was spent more creatively on a myriad of violence prevention and intervention programs.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey set aside a percentage of the $98,500 his office received specifically for the town of Randolph, where police used the money to pay officers to meet with teenagers on a regular basis. Meanwhile, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan used much of the $100,000 awarded to her office to offer children and young adults awaiting mental health treatment temporary “bridge” services, to help address the 78-day lag the average young person spends waiting for placement in an inpatient facility.

Expressing a shared hope among local police for continued funding, Boston police Commissioner Michael Cox said he would use the initiative to solicit feedback from residents on how officers could better collaborate with community organizers.

“It doesn’t always have to be a total police initiative,” he said. “We want to empower the community to help us [so that we’re] able to deal with violence in a different way.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.