After primaries, some Republican candidates try an extreme makeover to soften their hardline positions

In Arizona, gone were the Republican Senate nominee’s references to being “100% pro-life” and his call for a constitutional amendment to confer “personhood” on all unborn babies. In Washington state, a Republican Senate hopeful removed a section of her site questioning the integrity of the 2020 election. And in a North Carolina House race, a prominent picture of former president Donald Trump and references to being “100% pro-life” and “100% pro-Trump” disappeared from the GOP candidate’s website before Labor Day.

WASHINGTON — Fresh off their primary victories this year, a handful of Republican congressional candidates celebrated in an unusual way: They quietly scrubbed their campaign websites.

Candidates often recalibrate their campaigns and tweak their messages — the proverbial pivot — to appeal to a broader electorate after a primary aimed at gaining support from the party’s base. But the reinventions by some 2022 candidates are going further, attempting major departures from explicitly stated positions during the primaries to more politically palatable stances for the fall general election.

“These candidates are finding out that appealing to a general election electorate is very different from appealing to a Republican base,” said former Virginia Republican Representative Tom Davis, who chaired the House Republican campaign arm when he was in office.

“Voters are going to have to decide if this is a true conversion or if this is just political expedience,” he said. “This is not the first time it’s happened in American politics and it won’t be the last.”

In an infamous comment, an adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney once described the pivot as ”almost like an Etch A Sketch — you can kind of shake it up, and we start all over again.”

But it wasn’t that simple for Romney, who was labeled a flip-flopper and ultimately lost to former president Barack Obama. Now, with a more conservative Trump-era Republican Party, the 2022 candidates attempting to wipe the slate from their primaries are testing the boundaries between a classic general election pivot and an extreme political makeover.

“There’s a huge difference between a pivot and an about-face,” said Kevin Madden, a former adviser to Romney, who now pokes fun at the Etch A Sketch moment by his former colleague. “When it’s an about-face, it looks inauthentic and it looks manufactured, and voters don’t like either one of those attributes in their candidates.”

New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc began his transformation within two days of winning the September Republican primary.

In an August debate, Bolduc proclaimed: “I signed a letter . . . saying that Trump won the election, and damn it, I stand by my letter,” a position consistent with his history of denying the results of the 2020 race that President Biden won. Then two mornings after winning the primary, Bolduc told Fox News that after “a lot of research . . . the election was not stolen” and Biden was “the legitimate president.”

Bolduc backtracked again a few weeks later — but not all the way back to his preprimary position — telling a voter at a town hall that he couldn’t say “that it was stolen or not.”

Bolduc’s position on abortion has been similarly hard to pin down as he tries to defeat Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in one of the nation’s most closely watched races. In the same Fox News interview, Bolduc said he was “a no to any federal interference” in states’ laws on abortion after the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. But in 2021, he had pledged to never “vote contrary to pro-life.” Then Vanity Fair reported this month that Bolduc told an undercover Democratic operative posing as a supporter at a campaign event that he would consider a national ban on disposing of embryos used in in vitro fertilization.

There are other instances of candidates not just changing positions, but overhauling the paper trail behind them.

In Arizona, NBC News found that GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters significantly altered his position on abortion in August, a few weeks after voters in heavily Republican Kansas overwhelmingly defeated a referendum that would have restricted abortion. He scrubbed his website of strict antiabortion positions, including a pledge that he would “support a federal personhood law (ideally a Constitutional amendment) that recognizes that unborn babies are human beings that may not be killed,” and released an ad that focused only on his opposition to late-term abortion.

The Masters campaign didn’t comment on the website alterations to NBC. Instead, it pointed to an interview he did on his abortion views in which he said a ban on abortions after 15 weeks is appropriate in Arizona and said federal law should set the boundary at the start of the third trimester (about 28 weeks).

Also in August, the campaign website of North Carolina Republican Bo Hines, who is running for a competitive House seat, underwent a postprimary transformation that removed a grinning picture of Trump and his endorsement from the top of the site, as well as a big declaration that Hines was “100% pro-life” and “pro-Trump,” as noted by The Daily Beast. His site also removed “life and family” as a featured issue, which had said Hines believes “life begins at conception.” The Daily Beast reported Hines was one of five competitive House candidates who erased Trump or mentions of the 2020 election from their websites and seven who altered their online positions on abortion.

Republican Tiffany Smiley, the party’s Senate nominee in Washington state, removed part of her website that listed “election integrity” as one of her key “issues,” according to the HuffPost. Instead of the section saying the 2020 election “raised questions” about the “integrity of our elections,” she created instead an “agenda” page that makes no mention of elections. Her campaign told HuffPost she stands by her calls for more stringent voter verification laws and that the website changes were part of a refresh to highlight her agenda.

Other candidates have undergone more subtle changes, downplaying their Trump endorsements or softening their rhetoric on abortion, without completely rewriting their agenda. Some were careful enough in the primary to hedge their language with positions that could be interpreted differently if need be.

Some Democratic candidates have also engaged in flip-flops. Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman recently said he has always supported fracking, but CNN found that in 2018 and 2016, Fetterman was strongly against the method for extracting oil and gas. Other Democrats have said they support police funding, but in the heat of the 2020 protests over the police killing of George Floyd they embraced defund the police rhetoric.

Those cases, however, are distinct from this year’s Republican examples, in which candidates dramatically altered their clearly stated positions during the same campaign, days to months after clinching the nomination.

Madden says skilled politicians will pivot to a general election by switching their emphasis without running away from past positions. This election, that means focusing heavily on the economic issues like inflation that are weighing strongly on voters, while side-stepping questions on abortion. The blatant contradictions, he said, reek of inauthenticity.

“Some of this has a quality of a car lot salesman,” Madden said. “Like, ‘What do I need to put you into this car today?’ ”

Davis said it’s the challenger’s responsibility to call attention to the flip-flops, and if he were running against such a candidate, he would “hammer them” with ads pointing out the inconsistencies. And Libertarian Republican communicator and strategist Liz Mair says campaigns shouldn’t even put themselves in that position, noting that some recent successful candidates, including Trump in 2016, have won by sticking to their primary positions.

“This whole notion that you can be one guy in the primary and then a different guy in the general, I don’t think that’s been true for well over a decade at this point, and I just wish candidates would stop trying to do it,” Mair said. “Voters can smell a rat from a mile away.”





Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talkopan.