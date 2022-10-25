Cortez Masto, the Senate’s most at-risk Democrat, fights to hang on in Nevada

It is the central question facing Cortez Masto, who is widely considered the most politically endangered Democratic incumbent in a year when her party is battling intense headwinds to maintain control of Congress. And it is one reason that Cortez Masto, after six years in the Senate, is having to reintroduce herself to voters with only two weeks until Election Day.

“You have accomplished a lot through your office — quite a lot,” Sanje Sedera, a health care executive and former local Democratic official, told her. “But that messaging part is not there. Most people ask the question, ‘What has the senator done?’ We’ve got to get that message ramped up.”

ENTERPRISE, Nev. — In a crowded living room at a house party in the Las Vegas suburbs on a recent scorching Saturday, one of Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s supporters approached her with a warning.

Advertisement

Since she was elected, Cortez Masto has struggled to carve out a brand for herself. The task is challenging for any elected official in Nevada, where the population is transient. But it has been particularly difficult for Cortez Masto, who tends to shun the spotlight and speak carefully, often in policy-heavy discourses.

“I think if you were to go to somebody on the street and say, ‘What kind of person do you think Bernie Sanders is?’ They’d say, ‘Angry grandpa’ or something like that, right? You can’t really say that about CCM,” said Chris Roberts, the chair of the Clark County Democratic Party, referring to the senator by her initials.

“It hurts her, because people need to know that she’s genuine, that she is hardworking and that she’s out here fighting for us,” said Roberts, whose county is home to Las Vegas and more than 70 percent of Nevada’s population. “We’re doing everything we can to spread that message and make sure people know that, but I can certainly understand why folks would feel a little distant from her.”

Advertisement

In another year, Cortez Masto, who is the only Latina senator and who played a central role in bringing home pandemic relief for the state’s hospitality industry, would seem to be in a good position to hold onto her seat. Her Republican rival Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, was one of the leaders of then-president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Nevada.

But Cortez Masto is operating on difficult terrain. As Republicans pummel Democrats for soaring inflation, the issue carries an especially acute sting in Nevada, where rent and gas costs have risen faster than almost anywhere else in the country.

Control of the Senate, currently divided 50-50, could be at stake in her race. Republicans see winning what is widely expected to be a neck-and-neck slog in Nevada, paired with a victory in Georgia, as their surest path to recapturing the majority.

“What I know about Nevada is, you just don’t take anything for granted,” Cortez Masto said in a recent interview at the Culinary Workers Union hall in Las Vegas, in a conference room plastered with posters from strikes of the past.

A former two-term attorney general, Cortez Masto became the first Latina senator in 2016, when she was elected by a margin of just 2.5 percentage points. She was the hand-picked successor of Harry Reid, a former Senate majority leader, who leaned on his powerful home state political machine to help turn out the voters who propelled her to victory.

Advertisement

NEW YORK TIMES

Alaska GOP censures McConnell to send signal to voters

WASHINGTON — The Alaska Republican Party has voted to censure Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, a gesture with no practical consequence but one that is intended to send a strong signal to conservative voters in the state to vote for Donald Trump-backed candidate Kelly Tshibaka over Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski.

The McConnell-aligned super PAC Senate Leadership Fund has spent more than $5 million in ads attacking Tshibaka in a bid to help Murkowski win reelection.

Elected in 2002, Murkowski is one of the more moderate Republican senators and a frequent target of Trump for her votes to preserve the Affordable Care Act, against Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, and to convict the former president for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Tshibaka, who has also been backed by the Alaska GOP, accused McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, of lying about her to get more Republicans to vote for Murkowski.

‘’The millions of dollars Mitch McConnell is spending on lies about me could be put to better use in other states where a Republican has a chance to beat a Democrat,’’ she said Monday. ‘’And the Alaska Republican Party has just told him to butt out of our state.’’

WASHINGTON POST

Progressives withdraw letter urging negotiations with Russia

WASHINGTON — The Congressional Progressive Caucus has withdrawn a letter, signed by 30 House liberals and sent to the White House Monday, that urged President Biden to negotiate directly with Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

The withdrawal comes a day after the letter, led by Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Representative Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington, triggered fierce pushback from many Democrats, as well as from Ukrainian officials, who argued it was unrealistic to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They also worried the letter could create more pressure on Biden as he tries to sustain domestic support for the war effort, at a time when the region is heading into a potentially difficult winter and Republicans are threatening to cut aid to Ukraine if they retake Congress.

On Tuesday, Jayapal said the letter had been drafted several months ago and “released by staff without vetting.”

“As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this. Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader [Kevin] McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over,” Jayapal said in a statement.

“The proximity of these statements created the unfortunate appearance that Democrats, who have strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people, are somehow aligned with Republicans who seek to pull the plug on American support for President Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces.”

Several of the letter’s signatories also walked back their support for the letter, saying it was written months ago.

Advertisement

“Timing in diplomacy is everything,” Representative Sara Jacobs, Democrat of California, tweeted Tuesday. “I signed this letter on June 30, but a lot has changed since then. I wouldn’t sign it today.”

The letter was signed by some of the best-known and most outspoken liberal Democrats in Congress, including Representatives Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, Ro Khanna of California, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Chellie Pingree of Maine, and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

WASHINGTON POST

WASHINGTON — President Biden rolled up his sleeve and got his updated COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday, as he urged millions of people who have yet to be boosted to do so by Halloween, if possible, so they can gather safely with family and friends this holiday season.

“Get vaccinated,” he said, noting that it’s free. “Not enough people are getting it.”

Biden also called on Congress to provide the billions of dollars the administration has requested to buy additional vaccines, tests, and treatments. Some lawmakers have balked at the request for more than $20 billion in new coronavirus funding.

Biden, who was flanked by his COVID-19 response team, declared that the fight against the spread of virus is global in nature and the “funding we seek is critical” to that effort.

Over 20 million people, including nearly 1 in 5 older adults, have gotten the updated COVID-19 booster, the White House said. The vaccine has been reformulated to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron, the most dominant strains in the United States.

ASSOCIATED PRESS