Ted Kennedy was right to doubt Alito’s assurances on abortion, the right of privacy

Thirteen years after his death, Ted Kennedy has made an unexpected cameo in American politics on a highly charged issue — and in a way that raises vital questions about rights that could be endangered by the US Supreme Court’s conservative judicial activists.

It was Halloween Day 2005, when President George W. Bush nominated Alito to the Supreme Court and Republicans did their best to cloak him in the costume of a modest, prudent, precedent-respecting, judicially restrained jurist. Two weeks later, Kennedy had a private meeting with Alito in his Senate office. As Farrell reports in a New York Times article, the senator recorded his recollection for a diary he kept.

The Massachusetts senator queried Alito on his stand on Roe v. Wade. Based on that diary, Farrell writes that Alito assured Kennedy he respected Roe as precedent, saying: “I am a believer in precedents. People would find I adhere to that.”

When the two discussed the constitutional right to privacy, on which the court’s Roe decision was based, Alito, according to Kennedy, said this: “I recognize there is a right to privacy. It think it’s settled.”

Kennedy wasn’t satisfied. He had seen the 1985 Department of Justice job application in which Alito touted the work he had done in the solicitor general’s office to further the argument that “the Constitution does not protect a right to an abortion.”

Alito discounted that memo as written to please his bosses, saying: “I was a younger person. I’ve matured a lot.”

It’s jarring to juxtapose those reported 2005 remarks with the sweeping, precedent-disdaining opinion Alito wrote in the court’s 5-4 decision erasing the constitutional protection for abortion.

A deceitful Alito was obviously trying to lead Kennedy down the primrose path. Kennedy, known in his day as the lion of the Senate, wasn’t fooled. He voted against Alito’s confirmation. This is the same sort of deception that Brett Kavanaugh undertook in his private meeting with US Senator Susan Collins, a Republican of Maine. According to Collins, Kavanaugh assured the prochoice Republican that he believed the court’s Roe decision was “rooted in the Constitution” and important “to the rule of law,” and that he himself was a “don’t-rock-the-boat kind of judge” who respected precedent and valued stability.

Collins, alas, was more credulous than Kennedy; she argued strongly for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

So why does any of this matter now? For this reason. The now erased right to abortion isn’t the only Supreme Court precedent based on a constitutional right to privacy. So, too, is the right to interracial marriage and to same-sex marriage, the ability to buy and use contraception, and protection from prosecution for intimate gay relations.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, his Roe-obliterating decision, Alito tried to conjure a rationale for why the privacy-right-repudiating ruling regarding Roe didn’t undercut those protections as well. It was, he averred, because abortion involved an evolving life form, while the other cases didn’t. But even within the context of imaginary-line limiting principles, that’s a rickety construct.

How do we know? First, because in Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 case that established the right of same-sex marriage, justices Alito, Clarence Thomas, and John Roberts rejected the notion that a right to privacy protected such unions. Thomas had previously opined that it doesn’t even protect from prosecution intimate behavior between people of the same sex.

Second, because Thomas has called for the court to reconsider other Supreme Court decisions that rely on privacy-right reasoning. He specifically cited the pivotal case on contraception use, the decision protecting intimate gay sexual relations from prosecution, and the case establishing the constitutional right of marriage for same-sex couples.

So other privacy rights could also be in peril. Here, let’s take a cautionary cue from Ronald Reagan. Or rather, from his famous 1984 campaign ad. For some people, the peril is easy to see. Others can’t see it at all.

Alito claims those rights are not in danger. Thomas’s explicit call to revisit them — and three justices’ voting records — suggest they are.

Since no one can really be sure who’s right, isn’t it smart to be as skeptical as the Senate’s erstwhile lion?

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.