BC High golf team overcomes an 0-6 tailspin at start of season with a soaring finish as MIAA Division 1 champions

On Tuesday, BC High continued its late-season resurgence by capturing the Division 1 state title at the challenging Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. The Eagles (311) claimed the program’s second state title to go along with its first in 2017, edging out St. John’s Shrewsbury, Xaverian, and Wellesley, all of which finished at 316.

The Eagles began the campaign 0-6, rallied to win the final six matches of the regular season, and qualified for the Division 1 state championship with a second-place finish in last week’s North sectional.

HAVERHILL — BC High’s golf season served as a testament to the saying, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”.

Advertisement

“It takes a lot to render me speechless and I’m feeling that right now,” said coach Chris Hayes. “We were scraping during the losing streak. The talent was always there, we just had to believe it. It’s a testament to our players’ resiliency.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Andrew teDuits and Danny Fearing paced the Eagles with a pair of 2-over-par 74s, Nick McCabe shot a 78, and Mike Marshall rounded out the scoring with an 85.

The celebration was on for BC High's triumphant golf team after the final scores were tallied at the MIAA Division 1 golf championships in Haverhill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

As the final scoring numbers flashed on the flat-screen television outside the clubhouse, BC High golfers hugged each other and celebrated. Some even cried as members of the St. John’s Shrewsbury and Wellesley team’s came over and said congratulations.

“At 0-6 there wasn’t much hope,” said teDuits, a senior from Charlestown. “But our captain [Mike Marshall] was like think about the story. We just went on a run and everyone started playing well. It’s pretty special.”

Longmeadow junior Ryan Downes won the individual title, carding a 3-under-par 69 to outlast Westford’s Molly Smith (72).

Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes captured the invididual title with a 3-under 69. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

A five-player contingent followed at 74, including teDuits, Fearing, Andover’s Noah Farland, St. John’s Prep’s Terry Manning, and Xaverian’s Thomas Constantine.

Downes continued his torrid stretch of play that includes a runner-up finish at July’s Massachusetts Amateur and a victory at September’s Cape Cod National’s high school invitational.

Advertisement

“I played pretty well all summer long and just rolled that momentum into the high school season,” said Downes. “Fortunately today, I came out a state champ.”

The Vanderbilt commit eagled his second hole, a 529-yard par 5, and made birdies on Nos. 7, 9, 11, and 12 to go 5-under through nine holes. Downes holed out from the bunker for bogey on the difficult 13th and bounced back after two more bogeys with a birdie on his final hole to secure the win.

“I stayed with it and I was happy with how I played,” said Downes. “I know how to deal with adversity and tough moments in these big tournaments. I just had to take it one step at a time.”

But the team moment belonged to BC High, which also had to battle back Tuesday. In a round that was a microcosm of his team’s season, deTuits tripled his first hole of the round and was 4-over through four holes. He played 2-under the rest of the way. Fearing, a sophomore, steadily improved as the season went along, according to Hayes and was unflappable again.

And contributions from McCabe and Marshall delivered BC High the hardware that seemed improbable just a month ago.

“Coming back from 0-6 served as motivation,” said Fearing.

BC High’s Nick McCabe is all smiles on the 18th green after he wrapped up his round during the MIAA Division 1 golf championship at the Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





MIAA Division 1 Golf Championship

at Renaissance Golf Club, Haverhill

Advertisement

Team

1. BC High, 311; 2. St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 316; 2. Wellesley, 316; 2. Xaverian, 316; 5. Westford, 319; 6. Winchester, 320.

Individual

(Par 72)

69 — Ryan Downes, Longmeadow.

72 — Molly Smith, Westford.

74 — Noah Farland, Andover; Terry Manning, St. John’s Prep; Danny Fearing, BC High; Andrew teDuits, BC High; Thomas Constantine, Xaverian.

75 — Matt Quinn, St. John’s (Shrewsbury); Chad Tordone, Barnstable; Cole Adams, Wellesley.

76 — Carson Erick, Hingham.

77 — Galen Fowles, Northampton.



