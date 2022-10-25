Bruins clear Brandon Carlo to play against the Stars

He will not be put on a minutes watch, per his coach.

Carlo, who sustained a concussion in the first period of an Oct. 15 game against Arizona, missed four games over 10 days. Tuesday was his third game of the season.

Brandon Carlo was “full go and ready to go,” said Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, and he was in the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Stars.

“He’s a good hockey player,” Montgomery said. “We need him in our lineup. He makes us better.”

Carlo is recovering from the fifth documented concussion of his NHL career, the first coming April 2017 on an Alex Ovechkin hit. Carlo said Monday that he and the Bruins’ medical staff are not concerned that his long-term health will be impacted by either the latest knock, from Coyotes forward Liam O’Brien, or a cumulative effect.

“The way I’ve recovered through my concussions, it’s not anything to really be too concerned about at this point,” Carlo said. “So I’m feeling good in that regard and definitely feel confident still going out there and playing this physical game.”

Carlo’s return knocked Jakub Zboril out of the lineup for the first time this season. Zboril is scoreless and averaging 15:33 of ice time, the second-lowest on the team to Carlo’s 12:45.

“We’re getting healthy on the back end,” Montgomery said. “We need to get people in the lineup, and people are going to have to move out.”

These next few weeks are critical for Zboril, who needs to prove he deserves a spot in a Boston six-pack that will add Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) likely by the end of November. The left side, where Zboril naturally slots in, includes Hampus Lindholm, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, and Mike Reilly. The right side, at present, features Carlo, Connor Clifton, and Anton Stralman. Grzelcyk is filling in on the right side.

Montgomery said Zboril has been good but needs to be more assertive, particularly in practices.

Sustaining the zip and pace he showed in September has been a challenge. After last December’s ACL surgery, Zboril arrived with energy that made him stand out. Montgomery acknowledged that while Zboril was pumped, veteran NHLers “aren’t excited for exhibition games.”

…

Patrice Bergeron skated during Monday’s practice, one his coach described as “rigorous.”

There’s a chance that he won’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. It could be another maintenance day for the 37-year-old captain, who has had a steady diet of them early in the season.

“You just try to make the most of those,” Bergeron said. “I spend a lot of time in the gym, do some mobility work, and make sure I stay on top of my body and I feel good and it stays like that.”

Rest was important for Bergeron last week, when the Bruins had five games in eight days, including their first back-to-back and three-in-four runs of the year.

Bergeron said his “off” days typically focus on all-around flexibility, particularly for his hips and groin. He uses recovery boots, which cover the entire leg and use massage and compression to assist in the body’s flushing of toxins. Alternating hot and cold baths also speeds up the body’s natural processes.

Bergeron said it’s not his call when he takes a day off the ice.

“It’s more from them and the medical staff that they feel, especially early on, you want to take advantage of that,” he said. “It’s been a busy schedule to start the year. We want to make sure we rest when it’s appropriate.”

…

Linus Ullmark (4-0-0, 2.23, .929) drew his third consecutive start, and fifth in Boston’s seven games … A.J. Greer was tapped to play No. 4 right wing, with Jakub Lauko taking a seat. Greer (3-2—5) was scratched for Saturday’s win over Minnesota … Dallas netminder Jake Oettinger has picked up where he left off. His .959 save percentage and 1.25 goals against average entering the night placed the Boston University product second to Buffalo’s Craig Anderson, though Oettinger (4-0-0) had appeared in double the games of Anderson (2-0-0, 1.00, .970). Oettinger, 23, went .954 and 1.81 in Dallas’s seven-game playoff loss to Calgary last spring … Oettinger was backing up when the Stars lost, 4-2, in Ottawa Monday. Scott Wedgewood sprung a few leaks in the loss, coughing up four goals in a 13-minute stretch. The game at TD Garden ends a three-in-four for Dallas, all on the road.

