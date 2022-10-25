Another David Pastrnak goal, another strong night for Linus Ullmark, another win for the red-hot Bruins as they dispatch the Stars

David Pastrnak is tied for the league lead in scoring.

Two weeks into the season, the Bruins continue to play like one of the best teams in the NHL.

The Bruins dispatched the Stars, who entered with one regulation loss, in a tight, rugged affair Tuesday night on Causeway Street, 3-1.

Pastrnak, who scored his fifth goal in seven games and set up Taylor Hall for the go-ahead strike, and Patrice Bergeron (empty-netter) helped make a winner out of Ullmark.

The netminder, making his third consecutive start, stopped 30 shots. He also helped the Bruins kill three penalties, including Trent Frederic’s puck-over-glass infraction at 7:04 of the third. He ran his record to 5-0-0 and has allowed no more than three goals in an outing.

Bergeron’s expert positioning at center ice let him pick off a pass and score his fourth of the year with 27 seconds left.

The Bruins (6-1-0) handed the Stars (4-2-1) their second regulation loss in as many games. Boston is unbeaten (5-0-0) at home.

One-time rockets from Pastrnak and Hall had the Bruins ahead, 2-1, after two periods.

The Stars were finishing a run of three road games in four nights, and didn’t have their best skater, Miro Heiskanen, whose upper-body injury made him a late scratch. In the first 10 minutes, the Bruins drew a pair of penalties with their legs. Jake DeBrusk (interference) and Hall (tripping) put the Bruins on the advantage.

They had a few chances, but nothing too threatening. Pastrnak, struggling to get clean looks and cleanly execute shots of late, flipped from the right side of the formation to the left.

By the end of the night, Pastrnak (5-7—12) jumped from T-3 to first in the league in scoring.

Looking to wake up his mates after the early power plays, Connor Clifton belted Roope Hintz with a reverse hit, then drew a roughing penalty when Colin Miller stepped up in response. Clifton scored the takedown. More heavy-duty stuff from the defenseman, a pending free agent who has earned a raise on his modest $1 million cap hit.

In both incidents, Clifton, listed at 5 feet 11 inches and 190 pounds, was the smaller man. He turned wrecking ball on the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Hintz — who scored 37 goals last year — and made quick work of the ex-Bruin Miller (6-foot-1, 200).

Message received on the Bruins’ bench.

Pastrnak, back in his right-circle digs for the power play, set up a few stick lengths away from defenseman Jani Hakanpaa. The Stars had two defensemen covering Patrice Bergeron in the slot while Hampus Lindholm and David Krejci played catch at the point.

The key was Lindholm walking the puck to the middle of the point. He drew the high forward (Jamie Benn) toward him. It opened a lane to Pastrnak, who sent his fifth goal of the year far side, screaming past goaltender Jake Oettinger’s left ear, at 12:49 of the first.

It was the kind of execution that’s been lacking of late, the Bruins sitting a pedestrian 20th in power-play success (4 for 22, 18.2 percent) entering Tuesday.

Stars rookie Wyatt Johnston tied it 1:48 into the second. He popped home a loose puck after Linus Ullmark slid off his mark and couldn’t recover. Ullmark was caught outside his right post after Dallas forward Ty Dellandrea made some contact, but apparently did not take enough damage for the Bruins to challenge.

Clifton’s physicality got the better of him at 12:40, when he interfered with Denis Gurianov on the rush. The Bruins’ pressure on the penalty kill kept the Stars from setting up.

Then the Hall-Krejci-Pastrnak line connected at even strength. Pastrnak fed Hall for a sharp-angle one-timer that clanked off Ryan Suter’s skate in front and trickled past Oettinger at 18:57.

Matt Porter