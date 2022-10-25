A day later, Bill Belichick provides no clarity on Patriots’ quarterback situation

According to Belichick, New England’s plan ahead of kickoff involved playing both quarterbacks, with Jones’s health playing a factor in that plan. So, does that mean Jones is the outright starter if he is 100 percent healthy?

Belichick has revealed very little about the future of the position, turning down multiple opportunities to formally name a starter. The fact that Jones started Monday night, his first action since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3, should have provided clarity, but the situation remains muddied because Bailey Zappe replaced him in the second quarter and finished the game.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick declined to name a starting quarterback Tuesday morning, a day after the team utilized both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe against Chicago.

Advertisement

“That’s a hypothetical question, so let’s see where that is and what that is,” Belichick said.

Was Jones healthy enough to play the entire game Monday night?

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“That didn’t happen, so that’s another hypothetical question,” Belichick said.

The team’s handling of the situation isn’t adding up.

The Patriots deemed Jones ready to start, but his health still presented enough of a concern that they decided they were going to play both quarterbacks. Then, when the coaching staff pulled Jones after his interception in the second quarter, Belichick said that decision was not medically or performance-related.

Zappe stayed in for the remainder of the game, but Belichick claimed Jones was going to go back in had the score not gotten out of hand. Chicago’s lead did not balloon to three possessions until its first drive in the fourth quarter, giving the Patriots a pair of third-quarter drives with the game in range. Asked why Zappe took the field for both, Belichick said, “We felt that was the best decision at that point in time.”

Advertisement

Oh, and what about the “Zap-pe! Zap-pe!” chants that started amid Jones’s poor start? Does Belichick think they could have affected Jones’s confidence?

“I think Mac has plenty of confidence,” Belichick said. “I really can’t control that. I’m just trying to control a football team. Obviously, I got a lot of work to do there, so I’m going to focus on that.”

Following the game, even some players expressed confusion regarding what happened at quarterback.

Belichick said he doesn’t envision using a rotation moving forward, which means he’ll eventually have to name a starter.

In 2020, when the Patriots benched Cam Newton for Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter of a game, Belichick said after the game that Newton was still the team’s quarterback. The circumstances, of course, were different, but there is a precedent.

Asked if he feels he needs to address the situation, Belichick deflected.

“As I said after the game, there’s a lot of things that we all need to do a better job with — coaching, playing, offense, defense, special teams,” he said. “We need to do a better job in every area. Period. So, everything needs to improve.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.