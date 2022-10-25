fb-pixel Skip to main content
EMass field hockey | Players of the Week

EMass field hockey: A lacrosse star at Central Catholic, Kerri Finneran’s five goals in two games headlines Players of the Week

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated October 25, 2022, 7 minutes ago
A lacrosse star at Central Catholic, sophomore Kerri Finneran has found her footing in field hockey, too, scoring five goals in two games to headline the Players of the Week.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Izzy Adams, Walpole — The sophomore tallied three goals in the Porkers’ 6-2 nonleague win over previously-undefeated Franklin.

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — A star on the lacrosse field, the sophomore is quickly developing into one on the field hockey turf too. She scored five goals in two games — three in a 3-1 win against Lowell on Friday and two in a 5-2 loss to Andover on Monday

Ally McEneaney, Barnstable — The junior scored a pair of goals (and assisted on another) in a 5-2 win over Notre Dame-Hingham, raising her season total to 18.

Maeve Campbell, Plymouth North — The Eagles senior netted her third and fourth hat tricks of the season: one Friday in a 3-1 win over West Bridgewater, and the other, Monday in a 9-1 victory over Whitman-Hanson.

Lily O’Neill, Austin Prep — As the Cougars continue their first season in the prep ranks, O’Neill had a great day in net Saturday, making 17 saves in a 4-2 win over Millbrook (NY.)

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

