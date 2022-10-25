EMass field hockey: A lacrosse star at Central Catholic, Kerri Finneran’s five goals in two games headlines Players of the Week

Izzy Adams, Walpole — The sophomore tallied three goals in the Porkers’ 6-2 nonleague win over previously-undefeated Franklin.

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — A star on the lacrosse field, the sophomore is quickly developing into one on the field hockey turf too. She scored five goals in two games — three in a 3-1 win against Lowell on Friday and two in a 5-2 loss to Andover on Monday

Ally McEneaney, Barnstable — The junior scored a pair of goals (and assisted on another) in a 5-2 win over Notre Dame-Hingham, raising her season total to 18.