EMass field hockey: A lacrosse star at Central Catholic, Kerri Finneran’s five goals in two games headlines Players of the Week

Izzy Adams, Walpole — The sophomore tallied three goals in the Porkers’ 6-2 nonleague win over previously-undefeated Franklin.
Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — A star on the lacrosse field, the sophomore is quickly developing into one on the field hockey turf too. She scored five goals in two games — three in a 3-1 win against Lowell on Friday and two in a 5-2 loss to Andover on Monday
Ally McEneaney, Barnstable — The junior scored a pair of goals (and assisted on another) in a 5-2 win over Notre Dame-Hingham, raising her season total to 18.
Maeve Campbell, Plymouth North — The Eagles senior netted her third and fourth hat tricks of the season: one Friday in a 3-1 win over West Bridgewater, and the other, Monday in a 9-1 victory over Whitman-Hanson.
Lily O’Neill, Austin Prep — As the Cougars continue their first season in the prep ranks, O’Neill had a great day in net Saturday, making 17 saves in a 4-2 win over Millbrook (NY.)
