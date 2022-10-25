Field hockey: At Gloucester, the hope is an offseason spent dedicated to hard work will reap its just reward in the postseason

A 6-10-1 finish in 2021 with nine sophomore starters was an anomaly.

With a 114-46-8 record, Lauren Riley-Gove has put together a stellar 10-plus year run as the field hockey coach at Gloucester High.

“What we had missed out on was really that momentum from the year before,” Riley-Gove said of the abbreviated pandemic-prompted 7-on-7 non-playoff season in 2020.

“We’ve always improved on our team from the previous year, and missing out on that experience through COVID really kind of hindered the growth of those girls.”

A full offseason to regroup and reevaluate was the elixir. Gloucester, at 13-1-4 and ranked No. 10 in the Globe top 20, is positioned to make a deep run in the MIAA Division 3 statewide tournament.

“We knew they had the potential, and it could go either way, so we’re just super excited and impressed with how they are playing right now,” said Riley-Gove.

Added junior captain Ella Costa, “We put in a lot of work over the winter and summer, so I was definitely expecting us to do better than last year, but I wasn’t expecting us to do this well.”

Gloucester senior captain Aria Caputo (above), controlling the ball for Tuesday's Northeastern Conference matchup against visiting Danvers, cited her team's dedication during the offseason as a main reason for the Fisherman's resurgence as a contender in the MIAA Division 3 state tournament. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A key component is the development of those sophomores into juniors — 12 of the team’s 17 players are members of the class of 2024. The players participated in tournaments, leagues, and workout programs in the offseason, and the result is on display on the field.

“[Last year], it wasn’t personal for them,” explained Riley-Gove. “That really came in this year with their maturity and saying this year, ‘We’ve got something to prove.’”

“They’re getting used to working with each other more and they finally got more varsity experience, and they now understand the competition, the level and the overall speed of the game,” added senior captain Aria Caputo.

Defensively, the Fishermen have been special: 12 of their 14 wins have been by shutout. Practices are geared toward two-way play and, with an impressive 56-7 goal differential, that strategy is paying dividends.

“We work a lot on drills where our defense takes it out wide and hits it up the field to our midfielders who pass it up to our offense,” said Caputo. “We’re always working on defense to offense drills.”

“Our defense is really strong. There’s no weak links and our goalie, who’s only a freshman, is outstanding as well,” added Costa.

Gloucester's Lily Pregent (center) fires on Danver's net during Tuesday's Northeastern Conference matchup. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Gloucester has embraced the matchups in the always-competitive Northeastern Conference, headlined by Masconomet and Danvers in the North division.

“The competition is straight across the board, so it preps you for the postseason,” said Riley-Gove. “When you get into the playoffs it’s do or die, so something we’ve been trying to push in the regular season is intensity for all 60 minutes of the game.”

For the Fishermen, the saying “The end depends upon the beginning” certainly rings true. Gloucester’s success comes as a direct result of the preparation.

“They did it with their hard work in the offseason. They did it with their mentality that they had something to prove, and they wanted to come out and play for each other,” Riley-Gove said. “You’re proving that you belong in a certain situation, and I know these girls have put their entire hearts into this.”

Free hits

▪ Dartmouth is closing out the regular season with steady play.

The Indians (9-2-5) defeated a talented Durfee squad, 2-0, on Oct. 12th, capping a streak of five consecutive wins that was snapped two days later by a 3-1 loss to North Attleborough.

The victory over Durfee enabled Dartmouth to avenge a 2-1 loss in the first meeting between both teams Sept. 21.

“I was really proud of my team when they played a tough Durfee team for the second time, dominating the game and coming out strong, winning 2-0 after a loss in the first outing,” said Dartmouth coach Beth Arguin.

Junior Grace Haskell (20 goals) has been a key part the recent string of wins, netting both goals against Durfee.

When Haskell scores, it very often comes on a helper from fellow junior Samantha Souza, a dynamic goal-scorer in own right. “She gives 100 percent on offense and defense,” Arguin said of Haskell.

Other standouts include Kallie Rose, Abbie Zuber, and goaltender Morgan Melo. The midfield and defense continues to be key, and could bode well in the D2 tournament.

“Our strongest element is being able to control the ball and push it upfield,” said Arguin.

▪ When Andover officially won the Merrimack Valley Conference Monday, it was the 16th time Maureen Noone led the Golden Warriors to the title (the program has 19 overall) . . . Walpole knocked Franklin from the ranks of the undefeated Friday, leaving no undefeated teams left in Division 1. However, one remains in Division 2 (Masconomet), and three remain in both Division 3 (Watertown, Sandwich, and Foxborough) and Division 4 (Uxbridge, Case and Clinton.) . . . Walpole also took over the top spot in the MIAA Division 1 Power Rankings released Tuesday, with a 3.8450 rating over Andover (3.7417). Reading (2.9390) leads Division 2, with Longmeadow (2.8851), Masconomet (2.8770) and Nashoba (2.8337) all bunched close behind by percentage points, which will no doubt make things interesting for Sunday’s cutoff date. The tournament brackets are scheduled to be released Tuesday at 1 p.m. Not surprisingly, last fall’s state champions remain tops in their respective divisions: Watertown (3.5365) remains tops in Division 3 while Uxbridge (2.8454) rules Division 4.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Natick at Wellesley, 3:45 p.m. — Natick is shooting to rebound from a difficult 3-1 Bay State Conference loss to Braintree, while Wellesley will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid.

Wednesday, Triton at Newburyport, 4 p.m. — These teams met on Sept. 7 and Triton took home a 1-0 victory over the Clippers. The top spot in the Cape Ann’s Kinney division hangs in the balance.

Wednesday, No. 7 Masconomet at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m. — This nonleague tilt is the perfect playoff tuneup for two of the state’s top squads. Both teams have plenty of offensive firepower, so expect defense and goaltending to play an increased role.

Thursday, No. 15 Concord-Carlisle at Acton-Boxborough, 6 p.m. — The Patriots and Revolution, along with L-S’s Warriors, have vied all season for the top slot in the DCL. C-C and A-B tied 1-1 on Sept. 30.

Friday, No. 18 Hingham at Falmouth, 4 p.m. — Falmouth is coming off a pair of narrow losses vs. Cape & Islands juggernauts Sandwich and Monomoy. A win against the Patriot League’s top squad would be a boon.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.