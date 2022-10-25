Jaylen Brown ends relationship with Donda Sports

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in his, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

The Celtics’ star, who had been represented by Ye (formerly Kanye West)’s agency, announced the decision on social media Tuesday.

“In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’ coexist in spaces the don’r correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reasons, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.

“I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I’ve been grateful to form, bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy.”

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who was also represented by Donda, similarly chose to end the relationship on Tuesday due to “the recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

Adidas ended its business relationship with Ye earlier Tuesday.