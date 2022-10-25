Mac Jones remains the best option for the Patriots at quarterback. Here’s why.

If the Patriots and Belichick were trying to defuse any quarterback controversy, then like everything else associated with this game, it was a massive fail. They simply poured kerosene on a combustible situation. This isn’t a QB controversy. It’s a confusing, convoluted mess crying out for some clarity and stability.

A night filled with a miasma of quarterback intrigue ended in a fog of futility that enveloped the Patriots in a 33-14 nationally-televised loss to the Chicago Bears. This felt like more than just a disappointing defeat. It was a mix of unmitigated disaster and soul-snatching. So much for basking in Tom Brady’s bad loss to the Carolina Panthers.

FOXBOROUGH – The Patriots started Monday night with two quarterbacks they believed they could win with and a plan to incorporate both. They ended it with more questions than answers about the quarterback position and their choices there.

The Bears rumbled for 243 yards and two touchdowns on 45 attempts and found a formula that worked for their embattled young quarterback Justin Fields. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick fumbled around with his two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, exposing them to scrutiny and doubt.

No one other than Belichick has the foggiest idea exactly what his plan for the QBs was supposed to look like if it had worked. Belichick did clarify that he didn’t bench Jones after Mac threw a cover-your-eyes interception on his final drive in the second quarter.

“No, we had planned to play – I told the quarterbacks that we were going to play both of them, and that’s what we did,” said Belichick.

Jones said that Belichick communicated to him prior to the game that he would be coming out after a few series. But he’s smart enough not to contradict the guy that controls his job prospects.

“I think coach Belichick obviously did a really, really good job explaining it to me,” said Jones. “I knew what the plan was, and the timing is the timing. But we were on the same page, and there’s no hard feelings or anything. I wish I played better while I was in there.”

There you have it. Perfect Patriot-speak. Everybody was on the same page. What was that page? Uh, don’t ask.

Belichick is nothing if not consistent. So, his compulsion with not providing details to the media is understood. However, when that coaching personality tick impairs his team’s execution and offensive operation it’s not worth it, and it should be called out.

All the signal-caller subterfuge did more to throw off his team than the Bears, who took defending the honor of George Halas to heart by preventing Belichick from passing him on the all-time wins list.

Jones couldn’t even say he’s starting Sunday against the New York Jets.

“I guess when Sunday comes, we’ll know,” said Jones. “I just want to become a better player and prepare like I always prepare and put the hours in every day. ...I’m just going to continue to do that, and hopefully the results will take care of themselves.

“There’s some things you can’t control, and I’m just going to control my attitude and my effort. Come in early, stay late, and do my job.”

We’re past the point of keeping Jones on a competitive edge or, perhaps, trying to get him to know his place at Patriot Place. Now, it appears real harm is being done.

It’s impossible for Mac to follow the credo of “Ignore the Noise” when fans at Gillette Stadium were boisterously beckoning for his backup. It’s also impossible for the team to follow that motto when the Patriots are contributing to the drama themselves with the Belichick QB Shuffle.

Both quarterbacks can be successful when conditions are ideal. But who is the guy who means you can never be counted out of a game? That QB has yet to reveal himself.

My money remains on Mac. He’s still the highest-ceiling passer option for the Patriots.

Zappe Fever sufferers got a dose of reality. When the defense couldn’t answer the bell, the rookie got left in the dust of defeat. He committed three turnovers (a fumble on a handoff to Jakobi Meyers, a tipped pass that was intercepted in the fourth quarter, and a bad-decision undercut by Kyler Gordon).

Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon was pushed out of bounds by wide receiver Tyquan Thornton after intercepting Bailey Zappe in the fourth quarter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

After leading the Patriots to touchdowns and a 14-10 lead on his first two drives, Zappe was 4 for 4 for 97 yards with a 30-yard TD to Meyers. He went 10 of 18 for 88 yards with two interceptions the rest of the way.

It turns out that 11 quarters of football, mostly against two of the worst defenses in the NFL, isn’t enough to anoint a franchise quarterback. Who would’ve thought that? Not many of the 65,878 chanting for Zappe during Jones’s possessions.

Meanwhile, Mac’s return to action after missing three games with a high ankle sprain couldn’t have gone worse. He looked skittish in the pocket. His first two drives were three-and-outs. On his third and final drive, he short-circuited a promising march with a pick.

He had to endure his fans openly campaigning for his understudy. He was replaced and never returned. Only the biggest Patriot apologists believe this was part of some master plan.

It felt like some damage was done and not just to the Patriots’ record but to the psyches of the QBs. They’re like two signal-caller siblings fighting for their fickle father’s affection. It’s just an awkward situation.

Belichick tried to pull off a QB double play and struck out. He outsmarted himself at the most important position on the field.

The Patriots need to hope that Jones’s ankle and bruised ego recover equally well. This remains an important season for him, one where he was expected to take a leap forward, not be fighting to win over the fan base or to solidify his starting gig.

Good luck, if you were looking for any insight on where this heads from here. Belichick was asked who the starting QB was and stayed true to obscurantist form.

“We just finished the game,” he responded.

It should be back to Jones, without him having to look over his shoulder to see if Belichick has contracted Zappe Fever, the NFL version of Linsanity.

It’s one thing for Belichick to keep us guessing. It’s another thing to have his team guessing.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.