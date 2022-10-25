MIAA’s tournament management committee declines proposal to adjust restrictions on out-of-season coaching

Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon (vice chair) argued that student-athletes who can afford to train privately or play AAU or club outside of the MIAA season have an inherent advantage over those who can’t.

The proposal would have placed restrictions on the frequency and duration of voluntary workouts that can be run by varsity coaches for their specific sports. The out-of-season sessions would be free and open to all athletes, a huge consideration for representatives from districts that lack access to private training facilities.

Despite pleas from two voting members to consider an adjustment to the restrictions on out-of-season coaching for athletes, the MIAA’s tournament management committee voted down a proposal, 10-6, during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.

Advertisement

“It’s become more and more about the haves and have nots,” Shannon said.

Other members, including Burlington AD Shaun Hart, the committee chair, noted concerns that these voluntary workouts would become compulsory for competitive student-athletes, thus spreading them too thin with a packed schedule that could include both in-season practices and out-of-season training sessions.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The counterpoint, from Springfield Central AD Dwayne Early, was that he would prefer to see student-athletes in an urban setting fill their schedules with as many athletic practices and training sessions as possible.

Other notes of interest . . .

▪ The TMC voted, 8-4, against a proposal to shorten non-playoff MIAA football games from 12-minute quarters to 10-minute quarters.

▪ In the rule changes/proposals process, the committee voted not to sanction flag football, pickleball, ultimate frisbee, and other club sports as official MIAA sports.

▪ Deputy chair Sherry Bryant outlined a plan for solidifying the process of collecting scores via Arbiter Live that are used to determine the MIAA Power Rankings system for statewide tournaments.

▪ Bryant also mentioned a plan to streamline the appeals process with regards to divisional alignments for the 2023-35 cycle. Rather than waiting for vocational schools, co-op programs, and private schools to appeal their status in a respective division, the TMC hopes to take a closer look at the needs of specific programs and move them to the appropriate division without awaiting an appeal.